FA Youth Cup Semi-Final Live on BT Sport

Thursday, 6th May 2021 20:04

Town’s FA Youth Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Portman Road will be played on Wednesday 12th May with a 6pm kick-off and will be shown live on BT Sport 1.

The Blues’ U18s secured their place in the last four via last Friday’s brilliant 3-2 after-extra-time victory over Sheffield United.

Town are the only non-Premier League club and category two academy still in the competition.

The winners of next Wednesday’s tie will face either Aston Villa or West Brom in the final.

Town have previously won the FA Youth Cup on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.









Photo: Action Images

buzbyblue added 20:04 - May 6

Nice 1

slade1 added 20:08 - May 6

will we also get it live on YouTube or Facebook? 0