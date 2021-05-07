Vincent-Young May Need Surgery But Will Be Back For Pre-Season

Friday, 7th May 2021 09:40 Right-back Kane Vincent-Young is expected to require a minor operation on the shoulder he injured at Shrewsbury on Tuesday but it's anticipated that he'll be fit and ready to go at the start of pre-season. The 25-year-old, who only recently returned from a lengthy spell out due to injury, fell awkwardly in the final moments of the game and was in significant pain before being helped from the field. “Obviously, it was a massive disappointment for Kane to go over on his shoulder,” manager Paul Cook said at his morning press conference. “It was the last kick of the game and his shoulder did pop out. Obviously, we’re having it scanned and analysed, and I think they’re just making decisions now as to the best outcome for him. “I think it could possibly result in an operation as early as possible and that could see him probably out for four to six weeks, I think it is. “But he’d then return to pre-season totally fit and ready to go so, whilst it is disappointing, I’m sure in terms of where Kane’s been, he’s been a massive plus for us in the last four games and a real shining light in relation to the future.” Vincent-Young's absence for the final game of the season at home to Fleetwood on Sunday could see skipper Luke Chambers return to the side for what may be his final match for the club with his contract up this summer.

Photo: Pagepix



SamWhiteUK added 09:45 - May 7

Poor lad. Showed glimpses of what we'd been missing in the few games he managed.



Get well soon Kane! 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 09:52 - May 7

Agreed. At least it wasn't a recurrence of the old injury so looks like he should be fine for next season and the new order. Good luck for the op KVY! 0

BlueBlood90 added 09:53 - May 7

Got to feel for him but it's not the worst time to pick up a minor injury. Getting him fully fit and keeping him fit is going to be crucial for us next season. Hopefully we can add a player similar to him for the left side in the summer as well. 0

