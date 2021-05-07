Vincent-Young May Need Surgery But Will Be Back For Pre-Season
Friday, 7th May 2021 09:40
Right-back Kane Vincent-Young is expected to require a minor operation on the shoulder he injured at Shrewsbury on Tuesday but it's anticipated that he'll be fit and ready to go at the start of pre-season.
The 25-year-old, who only recently returned from a lengthy spell out due to injury, fell awkwardly in the final moments of the game and was in significant pain before being helped from the field.
“Obviously, it was a massive disappointment for Kane to go over on his shoulder,” manager Paul Cook said at his morning press conference.
“It was the last kick of the game and his shoulder did pop out. Obviously, we’re having it scanned and analysed, and I think they’re just making decisions now as to the best outcome for him.
“I think it could possibly result in an operation as early as possible and that could see him probably out for four to six weeks, I think it is.
“But he’d then return to pre-season totally fit and ready to go so, whilst it is disappointing, I’m sure in terms of where Kane’s been, he’s been a massive plus for us in the last four games and a real shining light in relation to the future.”
Vincent-Young's absence for the final game of the season at home to Fleetwood on Sunday could see skipper Luke Chambers return to the side for what may be his final match for the club with his contract up this summer.
Photo: Pagepix
|
Blogs
