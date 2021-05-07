Coach Gill Leaves Town

Friday, 7th May 2021 10:54 First-team coach Matt Gill has left the Blues after two and a half years at the club. Gill, 40, joined Town as part of former boss Paul Lambert’s staff in October 2018 from Norwich City, where he had been U23s coach. Having been caretaker-manager alongside Bryan Klug for the 2-0 win at Accrington following Lambert’s departure, Gill has continued to work alongside new manager Paul Cook. However, the former Exeter, Norwich and Bristol Rovers man is now moving on with Cook planning to bring in new faces over the summer having already named another first-team coach, Gary Roberts, when he took charge. “I had a chat with Matt yesterday and he knows how the game works,” Cook told the club site. “He’s been great in my time here but I want to bring in a few new faces ahead of the new season and he understands that. “We wish him all the best for the future and thank him for the service he has given Ipswich Town over the last two and a half years.” Lambert’s goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker departed last month with Cook set to make a new appointment in that role in the summer. Academy keeper-coach Carl Pentney is currently filling the position on a temporary basis.

Photo: TWTD



stopmoaning added 10:55 - May 7

Good luck to him in the future! 5

BlueBlood90 added 10:59 - May 7

Surprised at this one. Thought he was supposedly quite well thought of around the club. Makes sense for Cook to bring his own people in and freshen everything up though. 1

iaintaylorx added 11:00 - May 7

Suprised at this one and a big shame. But this is what we have to expect with faces leaving and new ones coming in and we have to fully back PC to bring in the right faces behind the scenes too! Best of luck Matt, always liked the guy and always came across like a great bloke. 1

Linkboy13 added 11:02 - May 7

Obviously a very good coach and well liked by the players. It's always very easy in hinesite but perhaps he should have been given the managers job till the end of the season. Hope he finds a new club sooner or later. 2

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 11:03 - May 7

Best of luck in the future. 2

Bergholt_Blue added 11:03 - May 7

The mass exodus begins

Next.......... 1

Edmundo added 11:04 - May 7

A good coach, but clearly Ashton and Cook have a plan for the summer, and now Leam Richardson is out of the picture there is a plan b, but that's not Matt. 1

blue62 added 11:09 - May 7

There will be more. 0

ElephantintheRoom added 11:10 - May 7

I wonder if the new owners want a defence coach as well as an offence coach. Cheerleaders would be nice. -2

Portman_Pie added 11:12 - May 7

Step forward Dyer - hopefully to be named as firsst team coach officially.



I really don't want him to move backwards, or to another club - so a confirmation of a senior team role would be appreciated 2

WhoisJimmyJuan added 11:32 - May 7

Yes, great comments on here. A top guy and I'm sad to see him go but I understand why. No doubt in my mind he will be back in work v soon. Thanks and good luck Matt. 1

bluesteal74 added 11:35 - May 7

Sad to see him leave and of course wishing him the best for the future but if people have gotta go then I'd personally rather see the back of anything to do with Lambert, including some players that the time has come to move on or hang up your boots if you're heading to Colchester United. 0

