Coach Gill Leaves Town
Friday, 7th May 2021 10:54
First-team coach Matt Gill has left the Blues after two and a half years at the club.
Gill, 40, joined Town as part of former boss Paul Lambert’s staff in October 2018 from Norwich City, where he had been U23s coach.
Having been caretaker-manager alongside Bryan Klug for the 2-0 win at Accrington following Lambert’s departure, Gill has continued to work alongside new manager Paul Cook.
However, the former Exeter, Norwich and Bristol Rovers man is now moving on with Cook planning to bring in new faces over the summer having already named another first-team coach, Gary Roberts, when he took charge.
“I had a chat with Matt yesterday and he knows how the game works,” Cook told the club site.
“He’s been great in my time here but I want to bring in a few new faces ahead of the new season and he understands that.
“We wish him all the best for the future and thank him for the service he has given Ipswich Town over the last two and a half years.”
Lambert’s goalkeeper-coach Jimmy Walker departed last month with Cook set to make a new appointment in that role in the summer. Academy keeper-coach Carl Pentney is currently filling the position on a temporary basis.
Photo: TWTD
