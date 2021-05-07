Wilson Wins Player of the Year

Friday, 7th May 2021 11:07 Central defender James Wilson has won the Supporters Club’s Player of the Year award for 2020/21, finishing ahead of keeper Tomas Holy. The 32-year-old, who is among the legion of players who are out of contract in the summer, will receive the award this weekend. Chairman Mark Ramsay said: “The Player of the Season vote has closed and well over 5,000 votes were cast. Forty-eight individual players received votes which I believe is the highest ever recorded. “The overall winner for the season 2020/21 is James Wilson and the runner-up Tomas Holy.



“The club will present the trophy on behalf of the official Supporters Club to him sometime over the weekend as we still have restricted access to Portman Road under the Covid-19 regulations laid out by the EFL. “We are grateful to all supporters who participated and I am sure we all eagerly await the developments that are anticipated during the summer.” Once-capped Wales international Wilson, who has latterly not been involved having picked up an injury, has made 18 appearances for the Blues this season and formed a solid central defensive partnership with Toto Nsiala in the early stages of the campaign. Many fans called for the Player of the Year award to be scrapped this season due to the Blues' disappointing campaign, while a number voted for youngsters who have only appeared for the first team in the Papa John's Trophy - as well as the successful FA Youth Cup run - in protest. Ramsay also commented on yesterday’s news that Ed Sheeran is to be the club’s new shirt sponsor. “Ed, although a worldwide star is truly one of us,” he added. “A Suffolk boy who has made us proud, he has helped spread the name of our Club far and wide. “I look forward to wearing our new shirt with pride next season in the hope that it brings both Ed and Ipswich Town future success. We are as always ‘better together’!”

Photo: Matchday Images



Portman_Pie added 11:09 - May 7

No huge surprise here - given that when he did feature he was less than glamorous - but dependable.



Although come on - who voted Holy...? That must be a joke right...????!!!! 3

Mookamoo added 11:14 - May 7

This is going to be a good quiz question when we've all forgotten about Wilson and who won this year. 0

positivity added 11:14 - May 7

didn't vote for holy myself, but it had to go to one of the backline, so not surprised he's done well. 1

BlueBlood90 added 11:17 - May 7

Wilson got my vote.



Who on earth voted for Tomas Holy???? 2

Kropotkin123 added 11:18 - May 7

17 league appearances and he gets player of the season. What a joke. 0

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 11:23 - May 7

No surprises there, but Holy in second? In my book Toto would have been second. 1

atty added 11:32 - May 7

Good. Cook take note. 1

3stars added 11:34 - May 7

48 different players nominated, but I count we've only used 46 in all competitions! Come on, let's see the list of who received a nomination! 1

bluesteal74 added 11:42 - May 7

When he has played he has generally done okay maybe playing less games the most of the other players worked for his benefit 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 11:44 - May 7

Kropotkin123: Perhaps it will send food for thought to some of the wasters "playing" for us this season. 0

Michael101 added 11:49 - May 7

Let's been honest here ,could have picked name out of the hat nobody has been outstanding this season.next season has got to be better. 0

Kevcreats added 11:54 - May 7

HOLY 2ND place, my God who voted for him !! Clueless 0

