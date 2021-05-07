Wilson Wins Player of the Year
Friday, 7th May 2021 11:07
Central defender James Wilson has won the Supporters Club’s Player of the Year award for 2020/21, finishing ahead of keeper Tomas Holy.
The 32-year-old, who is among the legion of players who are out of contract in the summer, will receive the award this weekend.
Chairman Mark Ramsay said: “The Player of the Season vote has closed and well over 5,000 votes were cast. Forty-eight individual players received votes which I believe is the highest ever recorded.
“The overall winner for the season 2020/21 is James Wilson and the runner-up Tomas Holy.
“We are grateful to all supporters who participated and I am sure we all eagerly await the developments that are anticipated during the summer.”
Once-capped Wales international Wilson, who has latterly not been involved having picked up an injury, has made 18 appearances for the Blues this season and formed a solid central defensive partnership with Toto Nsiala in the early stages of the campaign.
Many fans called for the Player of the Year award to be scrapped this season due to the Blues' disappointing campaign, while a number voted for youngsters who have only appeared for the first team in the Papa John's Trophy - as well as the successful FA Youth Cup run - in protest.
Ramsay also commented on yesterday’s news that Ed Sheeran is to be the club’s new shirt sponsor.
“Ed, although a worldwide star is truly one of us,” he added. “A Suffolk boy who has made us proud, he has helped spread the name of our Club far and wide.
“I look forward to wearing our new shirt with pride next season in the hope that it brings both Ed and Ipswich Town future success. We are as always ‘better together’!”
Photo: Matchday Images
