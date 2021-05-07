Cook: Ed Thinks We Want Him to Sing, We're Actually Trying to Get Him to Score!

Friday, 7th May 2021 12:01 Paul Cook has hailed Ed Sheeran’s sponsorship of the Blues has fantastic news and joked that the Framlingham-based singer-songwriter will have a part to play in solving Town’s problems in front of goal. Asked whether he is a fan of Sheeran, whose one-year shirt sponsorship was announced yesterday, Cook said: “I am now one hundred percent without a doubt! I think it’s fantastic news. “It’s well documented that major celebrities support certain clubs and I think Ed’s love of Ipswich Town Football Club and his fondness of the team is very much out there. “I think it’s great for the club and I think it’s great for Ed. I think it’s great for the feel-good factor around the club and I think [director of sales] Rosie [Richardson] in our commercial department has done an amazing job in getting that over the line. “Hopefully, it’s the start of more good news stories. We’ve had too many negative ones and bad ones. Hopefully, this weekend brings the last of them and we can all look forward to the summer, the new season in a really, really strong vein.” Quizzed on Sheeran perhaps having a part to play on the field as a striker given the Blues’ shortcomings up front this season, Cook laughed: “He doesn’t know that part of the contract, that’s just in the little bit in the writing at the bottom. “He thinks we’re trying to get him to sing at the stadium, we’re actually trying to get him to score at the stadium, that would be the best lads!”

Photo: Matchday Images



