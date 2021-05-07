Cook: Norwood Probably Hasn't Had Momentum

Friday, 7th May 2021 12:27 Boss Paul Cook says striker and stand-in skipper James Norwood has never had momentum during what’s been an injury-hit campaign, and believes there’s a story behind everyone’s season at Portman Road. Norwood, who has worn the captain’s armband in the last two games, is Town’s top scorer on nine but having made only 18 starts and nine sub appearances in all competitions. The 30-year-old, who joined on a free transfer from Tranmere in the summer of 2019 and has another year left on his contract, was hampered by a groin injury which twice required surgery in 2019/20 in which he netted 11 times, joint-top scoring alongside Kayden Jackson. “James has played 27 games this season. With our players, and he’ll will be the last one I’ll discuss with you, there’s a story behind everyone here, including James,” Cook said. “He’s come in as a talisman, he’s missed games for whatever reason. He hasn’t probably got that momentum. “We haven’t probably had a balance in the team, we probably haven’t had a set pattern of play, we don’t put enough crosses into the box in games. Everyone’s had a story, James being no different. “The story going forward for all players is that the first team at Ipswich Town comes first, 100 per cent it comes first and we’re all part of that. “Hopefully for James, he’ll be getting spoken to on Monday like everyone else. Giving him the captaincy was purely on a basis like the other lads who have been captain, Stephen Ward was captain, Luke Chambers is obviously club captain, James was the most senior player. “James is part of a team that in my opinion has underachieved as well. We’ve all got our story in that.”



Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BlueBlood90 added 12:31 - May 7

Not sure what to make of that.



I think if we can get him fully fit and bring in creative players who actually provide him with some service then he'd score lots of goals for us and I would definitely keep him. 1

SouperJim added 12:39 - May 7

Reads to me like PC rates Norwood and is saying he's part of his plans next season. 0

muhrensleftfoot added 12:47 - May 7

I'm sure Norwood will be here next season, but in view of his fitness record, I expect more than one other striker also suited to the one up front role, will be signed. Not sure if any of our other current strikers fit the bill. 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 13:24 - May 7

Sound like he'll be here unless we get a serious offer which I have no issue with provided he has completion.... worried he could become one that can't play 2 in a row a la Lesley King. He needs competition thats for sure 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments