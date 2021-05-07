Norwood: Ed Missed a Game For Ellie Goulding's Wedding, I'll Let Him Off That One

Friday, 7th May 2021 12:46 Town top scorer James Norwood has revealed how deeply new club sponsor Ed Sheeran loves his football and the strength of his support for his local club. It was revealed yesterday that the Framlingham-based global superstar, who has collected four Grammy Awards in a career that has seen him become a world number one, is to become the Blues’ shirt sponsor next season. Striker Norwood, 30, said: “I’m a massive fan of Ed. Everybody knows he’s a big Ipswich fan but I don’t think people realise how much he actually likes the club. “He comes to a lot of games and for someone like him, a worldwide superstar, to care about his local club to the point where he is sponsoring it is huge. “I believe it will help to forge the bond between the players and the supporters because it will be a link between the two and we’re all music fans. “I’ve met Ed, it was last year, and it was clear how much he loves football and Ipswich in particular. The night I met him was at a Leasing.com Trophy game against the Tottenham U21s and that told me that he comes to as many games as he can, not just the big ones. “He told me he had to miss one because it was Ellie Goulding’s wedding so I’ll let him off that one [the 3-0 home victory over Shrewsbury in August 2019].

“It will be great if we can see him a bit more around the club – maybe he’d like to join us for pre-season training! “Maybe I could be a version of him if I dyed my hair. We don’t have many good vocalists in the dressing room but Toto Nsiala plays the piano so they could always team up I suppose.” Norwood has captained Town in the last two games, the win at Swindon and the midweek goalless draw at Shrewsbury, and confirmed he has enjoyed the role. He will make it a hat-trick on Sunday against Fleetwood at Portman Road, although if Luke Chambers returns for what could be a farewell appearance in place of the injured Kane Vincent-Young it would be a shock if he did not wear the armband. The striker, who was denied a hat-trick at Swindon when he missed a second penalty having netted with an earlier spot-kick, added: “It’s been good captaining the side and I am happy to have been entrusted with the role. I think the lads have taken well to it and I’m unbeaten so far, so it has been a good start.” Asked what he thought made a good skipper and what attributes were required for the role, he replied: “I think it varies. You can have vocal leaders and there are those who lead by example and put in the performances but I think it’s a culmination of all of them. “If you can show the lads and set a way that you want to play, and if you set the standard, that’s probably the main thing as a captain.” Is he vocal or does he prefer to lead by example? “I’d like to say I’m a little bit of both,” he said.” I try to be vocal as much as I can but I’m a little bit quiet in and around the changing rooms when it comes to shouting and hollering, and things like that. “But I try to put in as much effort as I can and try to chase things down, looking to lead by example in terms of how I play and how I press. “In terms of captains I’ve played for over the years Chambo’s right up there. He’s been at the club for nearly nine years and played 700-odd games in his career, and you have to be some pro to be able to do that. He’s been captain for the most part as well. “Steve McNulty, who was skipper at Tranmere, has about five promotions on his cv. It’s players like that, who have stayed in the game for a long time and been leaders for a long time, which just proves they are doing something right.” Norwood was asked if he addressed the players they leave the dressing room prior to kick-off and responded: “Before a game the gaffer says what he needs to say and leaves us quite early to get on with things. “I more or less speak to lads individually, talk about how the game might go and tell them what runs I am going to make. “There are various lads who shout and you need a certain amount of leaders within the group, whether it’s shouting, hollering or just staying quiet but knowing lads need to be on their game. “I don’t think you need to scream and shout as captain to get the lads up for it. As professionals you need to be up for it, regardless.” Does he fancy the job longer-term? He added: “I can’t say that while Chambo is still here. Obviously, it’s been great for the last couple of games, but Chambo is the club captain this season as far as I’m concerned.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BettyBlue added 13:09 - May 7

How can you comment such drivel after the worst season in ITFC 's history.



Hang your head in shame. -3

MerseyBlue added 13:19 - May 7

How much would it cost to make you go away BettyBlue? I'm thinking of starting a GoFundMe. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments