Chambers Back as Blues Host Fleetwood on Final Day

Sunday, 9th May 2021 11:24 Luke Chambers skippers the Blues in what could be his final game for the club as an otherwise unchanged Town host Fleetwood in their last match of the season at Portman Road. Chambers, who is making his 395th Blues start as well as one appearance from the bench, comes in at right-back for Kane Vincent-Young, who suffered a shoulder injury at Shrewsbury on Tuesday evening. Troy Parrott keeps his place behind lone striker James Norwood with Teddy Bishop again on the bench, alongside Kayden Jackson, Toto Nsiala and Cole Skuse, with all four also out of contract this summer. Town: Cornell, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Kenlock, Downes, Dozzell, Edwards, Parrott, Dobra, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Skuse, Jackson, Bishop, Bennetts, Nsiala, Harrop. Fleetwood: Cairns, Andrew, Connolly (c), Burns, Rossiter, Vassell, McKay, Finley, Biggins, Garner, Hill. Subs: Coleman, Whelan, Morris, Sheron, Baggley, Holgate, Morris. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



TractorFrog added 11:26 - May 9

One last match for Luke Chambers. Let's hope he can end his career with a win. 6

BettyBlue added 11:39 - May 9

Why?



We couldn't be bothered to win when it mattered.



Really, the players all try when it doesn't matter??? -4

BettyBlue added 11:41 - May 9

0-0



ITFC end up with the least goals scored in the whole of the football league by 20 goals.



If that doesn't damn these "players".... -1

d77sgw added 11:52 - May 9

Whatever your opinion of Chamber’s skill or performance level, he’s always given 100%, and I for one am glad he’s been given an opportunity to wear the shirt one last time. A shame the fans won’t be there to give him the send off he deserved. 7

Europablue added 11:57 - May 9

I'm pleased that Chambers can be captain one last time. Hopefully he gets the win and the three points, and maybe a goal in his final match. 5

Europablue added 11:58 - May 9

If we win this match we will be 9th, which is progress on last year. At this rate we will be 5th in two seasons. ;) 0

tractorboybig added 11:58 - May 9

surely we should let all those leaving have one last game

-2

Europablue added 12:03 - May 9

tractorboybig

Not all of them, just the ones who have been great servants to the club. 1

tractorboybig added 12:03 - May 9

bettyblue....surely your last comment is a indictment of the manager rather than players?????? 0

AlanG296 added 12:06 - May 9

Fingers crossed he doesn't get injured.

0

Linkboy13 added 12:20 - May 9

Don't think it's a case of giving Chambers one last game. KVY is injured so he would have been in anyway. Dispite this being a dead rubber Cook will still want to win the game. There's no place for Bishop in the team and i wonder if Cook wants to get rid of him due to his injury problems and not being able to train at the level Cook wants. Jackson obviously wants to move and hasn't really been committed for a long time now. What ever happens there's going to be a lot of very upset fans seeing their favourites get shown the door. 0

TonyHumesIpswich added 12:52 - May 9

Good luck Luke and all the best. 0

