Chambers Back as Blues Host Fleetwood on Final Day
Sunday, 9th May 2021 11:24
Luke Chambers skippers the Blues in what could be his final game for the club as an otherwise unchanged Town host Fleetwood in their last match of the season at Portman Road.
Chambers, who is making his 395th Blues start as well as one appearance from the bench, comes in at right-back for Kane Vincent-Young, who suffered a shoulder injury at Shrewsbury on Tuesday evening.
Troy Parrott keeps his place behind lone striker James Norwood with Teddy Bishop again on the bench, alongside Kayden Jackson, Toto Nsiala and Cole Skuse, with all four also out of contract this summer.
Town: Cornell, Chambers (c), Woolfenden, McGuinness, Kenlock, Downes, Dozzell, Edwards, Parrott, Dobra, Norwood. Subs: Holy, Skuse, Jackson, Bishop, Bennetts, Nsiala, Harrop.
Fleetwood: Cairns, Andrew, Connolly (c), Burns, Rossiter, Vassell, McKay, Finley, Biggins, Garner, Hill. Subs: Coleman, Whelan, Morris, Sheron, Baggley, Holgate, Morris. Referee: John Busby (Oxfordshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]