Cook Set to Meet Players as Big Name Departures Expected

Monday, 10th May 2021 10:03 Manager Paul Cook will meet with the current Town players today to tell them whether they’re in his plans for the future. Speaking on Friday, Cook wouldn’t be drawn into commenting on whether the players already had an idea of his thoughts. He said everyone was hurting after what’s been a difficult season: “That will come to the table on Monday when we speak to all the players individually regarding what’s gone on, what’s going to go on with the future of the club. And the future of the club is the most important thing. “For managers today, the results-driven business is there for everyone to see. We don’t last long anymore, we can talk as much as we want, we can do what we want. “For players, being successful at clubs is absolutely huge. Players can be passing ships in the night now. “We’ve got to put a squad together for next year and that will include some lads who are here and it will include some new arrivals. “But certainly one the town and the supporters and the new ownership can be proud and happy with. But at the minute that’s probably a long way from where we are.”

Those most on tenterhooks going into their meetings will be those who are out of contract this summer* with the majority expected to depart. Skipper Luke Chambers, 35, appeared to confirm that yesterday’s 396th appearance for the club was his last with a post on Instagram and fellow senior players Cole Skuse, also 35, and Freddie Sears, 31, are both also expected to move on. The trio have all been linked with a move to Colchester United with their goalkeeper-coach Darren Smith, a former member of the Portman Road staff, among the scouts watching yesterday’s 3-1 home victory over Fleetwood. Midfielder Emyr Huws hasn’t been involved at all since Cook took over and his departure is certain, while Town’s central defensive pairing from earlier in the season, Player of the Year James Wilson and Toto Nsiala, also look set to be among those to depart. It would be a surprise if Janoi Donacien, who has spent the second half of the season on loan with yesterday’s opponents, were to be kept on, while striker Aaron Drinan would also appear certain to be on his way out of the club. Town had offers for Kayden Jackson in January, most notably a late bid from Huddersfield, so the Blues could potentially activate the one-year option on the 27-year-old’s contract in order to secure a fee. Jackson appears a poor fit into Cook’s preferred 4-3-2-1 system and seems unlikely to be in his plans going forward. Teddy Bishop and Gwion Edwards have played regularly for Cook with the former appearing among the more likely out-of-contract players to be kept on. Tristan Nydam could also be offered the chance to stay having impressed Cook after recovering from his lengthy spell out injured, while Liam Gibbs, as previously reported, has been offered a new deal with his current terms up in the summer and including no option for a further year. Idris El Mizouni may not be offered the chance to stay as Cook’s plans for a reduced squad could see youngsters on the fringes depart. Ben Morris may find himself in a similar position after two injury-hit seasons. Fellow youngsters Bailey Clements, who has been in impressive form for the U23s since returning from his loan spell at Dagenham & Redbridge, Levi Andoh, Bert White and Tommy Hughes also have deals which are up, although with all their deals including a further year's option. Senior members of the squad Alan Judge and Stephen Ward have already left along with several young players, including Barry Cotter and keepers Harry Wright and Adam Przybek. A number of players who are currently in contract may also be told that they can find themselves new clubs today, while the loan spells of Mark McGuinness, Troy Parrott, Josh Harrop and Keanan Bennetts, who were all involved yesterday, and Luke Thomas and Luke Matheson, who have been back at their parent clubs, Barnsley and Wolves, for some weeks, are all at an end. *Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws, Freddie Sears, Kayden Jackson, Teddy Bishop, Toto Nsiala, Janoi Donacien, James Wilson, Gwion Edwards, Aaron Drinan, Tristan Nydam, Ben Morris, Idris El Mizouni, Liam Gibbs, Bailey Clements, Levi Andoh, Bert White and Tommy Hughes. Town have previously confirmed they have options to keep Skuse, Sears, Bishop, Nsiala, Donacien, Wilson, Nydam, Morris, El Mizouni, Clements, Andoh, White and Hughes.

Photo: Matchday Images



Radlett_blue added 10:11 - May 10

Gwion Edwards's contract is up with no option. So if Town want to "keep" him, they need to agree a new deal so a bit odd to be starting from scratch today. I believe Town have a 1 year option over Teddy Bishop, but they might choose to exercise it, or not & then try to negotiate a new deal. 0

PackwoodBlue added 10:11 - May 10

Best of luck to all those that move on. Time to rebuild. New beginnings. COYB. 5

itfcserbia added 10:12 - May 10

Squeaky bum Monday. This feels a lot like hunger games. Will be on TWTD all day following the outcomes. 1

CavendishBlue added 10:14 - May 10

Keep Nydam Bishop El Mizouni and Edwards



Depending on recruits,Wilson and Toto have been good this season.



Outside chance for Drinan and extend Jackson, if only to get a small fee.



All the rest goodbye and thanks for the cheese.... 1

Europablue added 10:14 - May 10

That sounds about right, apart from I would keep Wilson on, then again if we got a good replacement in then I suppose that would be fine.

I guess we just have to trust the decisions made by Paul Cook. It's a tough job and it's all about probabilities and having the right players in the right positions and the right blend of experience and youth, so I very much hope that those players that are released find success elsewhere. 2

Upthetown1970 added 10:17 - May 10

For me the keep players are.

Bishop, definitely has more to offer next season

Wilson, we looked very solid whenever he played.

Nydam, deserves a chance to show what he can do next season.

Gibbs, been outstanding in the 23's & 18's. A massive part of the u18's FA youth cup success. Could be a legend in the making.

For me guys that's it. Looking forward to all the announcements 2

stocktractor added 10:19 - May 10

bin them all completely gut the place -5

Linkboy13 added 10:26 - May 10

Yes agree with this assessment virtually word for word with possibly the shock departure being Bishop. It's no secret that he still has his injury problems and has to be careful not to over play himself and restrict his training. Cook is very obsessive about fitness and will not want any lame ducks in the camp that includes Huws who hasn't been fit for a very long time and may find it difficult to get another club at professional level. 2

BettyBlue added 10:31 - May 10

No club can clear out the whole squad and start again in 6 weeks and expect to be successful.



(Re: Paul Hurst) 5

Suffolkboy added 10:32 - May 10

Containing the sentiment ,and emotions will be quite a task today for everyone involved ; but there’s no doubt some objective decisions will have been made and today is execution day .

Inevitable discomfort ,relief once it’s over but ,because it’s ITFC , sadness for most with a parting of ways !

Only the best wishes for everyone today ; continued critique is neither necessary or justifiable .Professional standards must reign, and be improved upon for the future ; change is uncomfortable — for everyone ,but for the whole team at ITFC necessary ,and for individuals a new platform for the future ( in their own hands !) .

COYB 2

BettyBlue added 10:32 - May 10

Sack them all.



But don't expect any chance of promotion nest season on the back of ITFC's mis-management. -7

90z added 10:32 - May 10

Id like to see El Mizouni stay.. has that bit of magic in him with shots from distance! Something we have always lacked! Get him fit give him a chance! 6

BettyBlue added 10:34 - May 10

They're all rotten players, not one stood up to be counted this season.



Hope I never see any of them playing football again. -9

Elmswell_Blue added 10:46 - May 10

BettyBlue - do you need to be churlish? These are people first, footballers second. Have some humility. 4

Edmundo added 10:47 - May 10

Keep those who have actually shown something more than potential: I would say Nydam, Gibbs, Wilson, Nsiala, and possibly Bishop. The rest have to move on - we have a great U-23 and U-18 pool to make up the numbers, and need to get in the square pegs for square holes now - more than 1 more L1 season would be a disaster. Shoot for the stars. COYB 0

TimmyH added 10:47 - May 10

'Big name' chuckle! - only because they've been at the club overlong and have been treading water the last few seasons. 2

Roo added 10:47 - May 10

I cannot believe someone suggests that Drinan may stay on.... possibly the worst player I have ever seen in an Ipswich shirt. My thinking would be to keep Downes, Bishop, KVY, Wilson, Nydam, Dobra and Norwood but the rest can move on however that may be re their terms.



Re the future as with many teams its the spine that needs serious strengthening - decent keeper, imposing centre half/skipper, nasty midfielder/skipper and another goalscoring striker to push norwood or replace when he is injured. The flanks will also be addressed re Cooks style.



Its going to be an exciting summer. I trust in Cook and hope he has a nice war chest to really get in the quality that has been so badly missing. I also hope he looks overseas - a couple of Dutch players would be nice !! ;-)



COYB 1

BlueHarwich added 10:53 - May 10

Roo - You beat me to it. Drinan???? Seriously! 1

londontractorboy57 added 10:53 - May 10

Whilst we are at it why dont we have a clear out of serial moaners on TWTD news site. 4

Razor added 10:59 - May 10

This is not time for sentiment----we can not keep players on the off chance to see what they can do next season-----any doubts and off you go, sorry.



I would keep Edwards and at long last Dozzer and Dobbs had stand out games yesterday.



Will be interesting and could shape the clubs future for quite a while. 2

itsonlyme added 11:08 - May 10

It’s never nice losing your job but as in most walks of life if you do not perform at your job you are shown the door. Have to be careful how many you sack because it takes time to gel in several new recruits but we have to move on and hopefully upwards. Second best is no longer acceptable! COYB! 1

Europablue added 11:24 - May 10

itsonlyme

The consolation is that no-one is being sacked. It's just that contracts are not being renewed.

I don't like the way this has been handled, the contracts should never have been left to run down, but once the new manager came in, it made sense to leave the big decisions until the end of the season.

Going forward, it should be clear who is part of the future of the club by the length of their contracts.

For all the players that we want to have around for a long time, get them on long-term contracts. 0

Bert added 11:27 - May 10

Have you been on the booze BB ? I quite enjoy your “interesting posts” but today you have posted two posts saying the opposite of each other. 0

KiwiBlue2 added 11:28 - May 10

I would keep Wilson, Woolfendon, Downes, Norwood, K V-Y, Dobra, Nydam, El Mizouni, and Dozzel. Bishop and Kenlock, possibly but depending on who else is available in the market.

I consider we need a commanding all round skills keeper, a dominating cb, a box to box central midfielder who can intimidate opposition, two fast wingers who are proven crossers and who can beat players. Finally one or two decent strikers capable of 15-20 goals per season who can keep Norwood on his toes. We also need to settle on a decent penalty taker. If we can get 90% of the above we should, realistically, be in the frame for promotion next season....... 0

1RWR added 11:28 - May 10

BettyBlue: you are an imposter of Victor Meldrew for sure. You miserable lemon!

If you get rid of ‘em all, what are you left with.......nothing! Ain’t going to happen there partner....see that bit of Americanism creep in there?😂



To be serious Betty me old flower, let’s leave Cookie to sort out who stays & who goes eh? 0

