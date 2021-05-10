Town Eyeing Connolly Return

Monday, 10th May 2021 13:06 TWTD understands former loanee Callum Connolly is on Town’s list of summer targets. Connolly is out of contract at Everton this summer having spent the last season and a half on loan at Fleetwood Town, and was in the side which was defeated 3-1 by the Blues on Sunday. The 23-year-old, who took a pay cut to return to Highbury last summer, has made only one senior sub appearance for the Toffeemen, in the Premier League back in April 2016 and is expected to be released. The former England U17, U18, U19, U20 and U21 international was with Town during 2017/18 in which he made 30 starts and five sub appearances, scoring four times, largely playing in central midfield rather than his primary central defensive role. Connolly previously played for Blues boss Paul Cook at Wigan in the first half of the 2018/19 season, making 10 starts and 10 sub appearances. That was the Liverpool-born centre-half’s second spell with the Latics, the first having been during the second half of 2016/17 prior to Cook's spell in charge. In addition to his stints with Town, Wigan and Fleetwood, where he wore the captain’s armband on a number of occasions during 2020/21, 6ft 1in tall Connolly has also spent time on loan at Barnsley, Bolton and Lincoln. Cook has promised big changes to his Blues squad this summer with many of the current players moving on as he looks to bring in his own recruits.

Photo: Action Images



Pencilpete added 13:09 - May 10

Good solid player at this level, knows the club, available for nothing ... whats not to like ? 15

Edmundo added 13:10 - May 10

This would be one of the very few loanees that was impressive enough to warrant a second look: if we get him on a free, why not? 3

Swailsey added 13:12 - May 10

Looked good in the league above 3 years ago - it's a no brainer for me. 5

Reuserscurtains added 13:12 - May 10

100% yes from me. Very solid player 2

BlueBlood90 added 13:12 - May 10

I'd be very happy to see Connolly return.



Good versatile player who can play in several positions which is handy for a smaller squad which Cook seemingly wants. Knows the manager and the area/club well so shouldn't take him long to settle in like other potential new signings. 2

MickMillsTash added 13:17 - May 10

Alongside Downes You would think that gives a pretty good shield to the centre backs and the full backs can bomb on.

Cook had Reece James at Wigan, any chance of getting him ? 1

billlm added 13:27 - May 10

Happy with this, very solid in both games this season, 0

SpiritOfJohn added 13:27 - May 10

I have no problem with Connolly as a player, but has anybody else noticed that Cook seems to be building up a Scouse mafia at the club? 3

Bert added 13:35 - May 10

Liked him when he was here. After so many loan moves he needs to settle into a club on a permanent basis. Wages here would be better than many can offer. Scousers welcome here !



3

unknown100 added 13:36 - May 10

I’m all for this! I really liked him,



Does anyone remember if he has any pace? Noticed with woolfenden and mcguiness that they aren’t the most mobile of players and with mcguiness going back I’d like to see someone with a little turn of pace? 1

Linkboy13 added 13:42 - May 10

Not really bothered what sort of accent the players got as long as he does the business. Connolly would be an excellent addition to the team as long as he plays in a midfield role. Dominating physical centre half and left back who can defend required. Kenlock is good going forward but is so easily beaten. I would keep him as a back up though gives you a different opinion. 1

WeWereZombies added 13:49 - May 10

SpiritofJohn - eh, calm down, calm down 1

atty added 13:49 - May 10

Rhodes, Waghorn, now Connolly, but this one make much more sense to me. A pairing of him and Downes in a Cook, 4-2-3-1 would be pretty solid. Competent player at our level, young and probably a free agent. Btw that Fleetwood right back looked decent. Competition for KVY, and could probably do a job at wide midfield 0

Billybobblue added 13:49 - May 10

Personally would be a great signing to start with.

No transfer fee

Knows league one

A player that makes the defensive stronger based on the current defensive options available to us.

1

miltonsnephew added 13:50 - May 10

Sounds like this is a Link to Franny Jeffers?!?!



Jeffers as Cooks number 2 I don’t know about that.



I wonder if Klug is going to stay on? I think this is one person we should definitely keep at the club.



0

Blue_75 added 13:56 - May 10

Sorry Miltonsnephew - accidentally hit the negative!

I 100% agree with you - Klug is essential to the Academy! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 13:59 - May 10

did well while with us , would be happy to see this one happen, not interested in Rhodes now, open mind about Waggie. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 14:18 - May 10

We should never have let him go!



I would welcome him back along with Waghorn.



The other signing that I would like to see is Cameron Carter-Vickers. He did well with us when on loan a few years ago and is now being released by Spurs. 0

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:29 - May 10

Anyone who got rid of Klug against his will would lose all my support. He is Mr Ipswich. But there is no suggestion as far as I know that the new owners or Cook would be stupid enough to want this to happen. 0

PortmanTerrorist added 14:39 - May 10

Solid player at this level, and capable of stepping up into the Championship where he did OK for us before....in a losing team. Much better option than our current Arsenal loanee who has not impressed me that much, and is learning his trade at our (and your own youth players) expense. Assuming Woolfy stays we do still need at least 1 older head in defence....maybe Wilson stays ? 0

Kingfisher49 added 14:39 - May 10

And bring back Garbutt another proven player at this level. 0

