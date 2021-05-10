Sears, Wilson, Huws and Nydam Released

Monday, 10th May 2021 18:13 Town have confirmed the departures of out-of-contract quartet Freddie Sears, James Wilson, Emyr Huws and Tristan Nydam. Sears, 31, had been expected to go having been in and out of the side this season. The striker had been with the Blues since January 2015 when he was part of the side which reached the Championship play-offs. The former West Ham trainee made 151 starts and 66 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 34 times. Centre-half Wilson, 32, named Player of the Year at the weekend, joined the club in the summer of 2019 following a successful trial having left Lincoln City. The once-capped Welsh international made 47 starts and two sub appearances, scoring twice. Midfielder Huws, 27, joined the Blues initially on loan from Cardiff in January 2017 and impressed in the remaining months of that season, most famously scoring the third goal in the 3-1 win over Newcastle at Portman Road. The Wales international joined on a permanent basis that summer on a free transfer but injury limited his involvement in the following campaigns and his exit comes as little shock. Overall, the former Manchester City youngster made 43 starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring five goals. Nydam, 21, came through the academy but saw his progress hit by a broken leg and damaged ankle ligaments suffered in pre-season ahead of 2019/20. The Zimbabwe-born Colchester-raised midfielder returned to first team action last month and looked to have caught manager Cook’s eye, so it had been anticipated that he would win a new deal. Overall, the former England U19 international made 14 starts and eight sub appearances for the club having come through the academy. As reported earlier, Town have taken the options on Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien’s contracts and they are yet to make announcements on Teddy Bishop, Toto Nsiala, Gwion Edwards, Aaron Drinan, Ben Morris, Idris El Mizouni, Liam Gibbs, Bailey Clements, Levi Andoh, Bert White and Tommy Hughes. Of those, Town have options to keep Bishop, Nsiala, Morris, El Mizouni, Clements, Andoh, White and Hughes. We understand Bishop has made enough appearances to automatically trigger an additional year with the Blues and a number of other players' options have also been exercised. As previously reported, young midfielder Gibbs has already been offered a contract. Manager Cook, who has made little secret of his frustrations and dissatisfaction with the players he inherited, met with the squad individually today. TWTD understands that in addition to the released out-of contract players, a number of those whose deals still have time to run have been told that the club will listen to offers should they come in.

Photo: Matchday Images



Blue_DO added 18:15 - May 10

A bit harsh I feel on Nydam, worked so hard to come back from such a brutal injury showed some promise and is then let go. Best of luck to them all. 16

Dissboyitfc added 18:17 - May 10

surprised Nydam is on that list tbh, the others i can understand. 8

TimmyH added 18:18 - May 10

Well have to say Nydam and Wilson (voted our player of the season) being released is a bit surprising...Huws and Sears is not. Wish them all the best for the future. The axe is certainly being plundered! 4

jas0999 added 18:19 - May 10

Nydam must be concerns surrounding his long term injury and therefore future fitness. No surprises regarding the other three. 2

A thank you thread for some of our long-term players (which includes Freddie) has been set up here, which will be passed to them. Please keep it kind :)

therein61 added 18:20 - May 10

Huws and Sears i see why but Wilson(steadiest back 4 performer this year when fit maybe that's the problem) and Nydam(who Cookie said good things about after his return from awful injuries) i find difficult, but then i'm not the manager. 6

HighgateBlue added 18:21 - May 10

I do think it's harsh on Wilson, who I think was rightly voted player of the year in admittedly a very very slim year for serious candidates. But he's been solid and dependable in a year when our defence has not been bad. He could have been a decent back up at least in League 1, and we are going to need some older calmer heads with some of the veteran players rightly moving on... 3

michaeldownunder added 18:24 - May 10

Not sure about Nydam, is it the case of a player out looks better and better?

Is he a full back or a midfield player?

I don't think that next seasons first team sqd will carry many'maybe' players, Paul has said he wants a smaller group of players to work with so we may see more of around the team type of players let go.

Lets hope can can push on at another club 0

TractorFrog added 18:25 - May 10

I'm sorry but I just don't understand why Tristan Nydam has been released. 6

Vancouver_Blue added 18:26 - May 10

Sears YES

Huws YES

Wilson YES



Nydam....NO.NO.NO 5

warwickblue added 18:26 - May 10

Very poor decision re Nydam I feel. Sure, decisions can't be made on emotions/there's no room for sentiment etc etc but surely this young man, having recovered from his injuries, deserved at least twelve months. Let's hope he finds another club swiftly. 7

Help added 18:28 - May 10

Town have taken up the options on Kayden Jackson, Toto Nsiala, Janoi Donacien, Aaron Drinan and Idris El Mizouni and Bish all in 0

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:28 - May 10

Disappointed for Nydam there but he needs to play football 1

bluesman added 18:30 - May 10

Hey Mr Cook Go find better than Wilson and Nydam. Good challenge. 0

Juggsy added 18:30 - May 10

Can’t help thinking that getting rid of Nydam will come back to haunt us if he stays fit.

Not surprised by the others. 1

Bluefox added 18:31 - May 10

Quite shocked to see Nydam released – unless there are long term worries about his fitness after that injury. He suddenly disappeared from the squad after making a fairly decent substitute appearance.

I can understand Wilson being released. He looks good when his fit to play, but has been on the injury list most of this season, as he was last season. And it was the same before that when he was at Lincoln. 1

multiplescoregasms added 18:34 - May 10

Well that's a bit unexpected. Thought Nydam and Wilson would still be around next season, but there you go. Injury concerns maybe? Either way, the decision has been made and we move on. We wanted serious change at the club and that looks like what we are going to get. 1

Drifter3012 added 18:36 - May 10

Totally surprised by the release of Wilson & Nydam but maybe Cook is concerned about their fitness & injury record as opposed to their ability.

Still feel another 12 months for each would have been worthwhile especially as Wilson won player of the season. Would have been good if Cook had recognised that at least.

Just hoping they both don't sign for Cambridge and Nydam swings over 2 perfect corners for Wilson to head home at Portman Rd next season!

But wherever they end up, I hope they do well. 1

Suffolkboy added 18:38 - May 10

Unsentimental, risk based and with an eye to achieving reimbursements where Transfer monies have been paid .

These are undoubtedly justifiable selections ,but we should definitely wish everybody leaving the best of luck for their future — wherever the paths may lead !

Thankyou each and all !

COYB 1

Europablue added 18:41 - May 10

I would have kept Wilson and Nydam, but I really can't judge these choices until I see who we get in.

Good luck to all of them. 1

grow_our_own added 18:46 - May 10

Surprised at Wilson, who was our best player this season, and whose presence in the team correlated with our best series of wins. Maybe the backroom team think his injuries are long-term. We'll have to sign well to replace him! 0

dubblue added 18:48 - May 10

Surprised about Wilson and Nydam. Best of luck to all four. 0

Linkboy13 added 18:51 - May 10

Every player at Portman road has someone who thinks they are good. So Cook's going to get a hamstring no matter who he releases. He's the man who sees them every day so im backing him all the way but then again ive got no favourite's. 0

Lennyboy added 18:51 - May 10

I may be wrong but many of us questions why Nydam is on the list as we possibly judge him ahead of many of the team, but it's true to say that the whole team including Nydam; are not up to the standards required for Cook's team. I don't see this as a negative, I see this as a positive, it's just that the bar has been so low at Ipswich we've been condition to accept mediocre players as good. Trust in Cook's assessment.

1

bluewarrior added 18:53 - May 10

All good with me, except for a shred of sadness for Nydam but as someone said earlier maybe there's an injury concern there.

I am amused at the sentiment towards Wilson. An honest enough player but the fact remains that he's a Lincoln (repeat Lincoln!) reject and anyone that recalls the part he played in that truly horrific and embarrassing backline performance against Doncaster away which was the first time this season when we were well and truly found out for what we were against a very ordinary side will know he's simply not good enough. That he stood out against the others, only proves how terrible we have been!

To get out of this mostly sh1te league, we need a big improvement in terms of quality and attitude.

Other than that, Cook's already shown enough for me to believe that we've got a fantastic chance next season. There is no room for compromise though, otherwise we'll find ourselves in the lottery of the play-offs or worse. 0

