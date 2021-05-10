TWTD and Blue Monday Launch Podcast With Mark Detmer
Monday, 10th May 2021 19:00
A new collaboration between TWTD and Blue Monday is launched on Tuesday with a podcast with new Town co-owner Mark Detmer.
Detmer is one of the Three Lions, along with Brett Johnson and Berke Bakay, who own five per cent of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, who recently took ownership of the Blues, and is also a co-founding co-owner of USL club Phoenix Rising.
Tuesday evening’s podcast is the first of what will be an ongoing collaboration between TWTD and Blue Monday, which has established itself as the top Town podcast over the last six seasons.
Photo: Blue Monday
