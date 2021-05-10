TWTD and Blue Monday Launch Podcast With Mark Detmer

Monday, 10th May 2021 19:00 A new collaboration between TWTD and Blue Monday is launched on Tuesday with a podcast with new Town co-owner Mark Detmer. Detmer is one of the Three Lions, along with Brett Johnson and Berke Bakay, who own five per cent of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, who recently took ownership of the Blues, and is also a co-founding co-owner of USL club Phoenix Rising. Tuesday evening’s podcast is the first of what will be an ongoing collaboration between TWTD and Blue Monday, which has established itself as the top Town podcast over the last six seasons.

Photo: Blue Monday



tmiller12 added 19:03 - May 10

Quality publication, quality pod. Looking forward to these. 0

acj added 19:06 - May 10

TWTD + BM joining forces is great news! Really looking forward to this (: 0

ParisBlue added 19:11 - May 10

"...Blue Monday, which has established itself as the top Town podcast over the last six seasons."



Nice one... 0

