Options Taken on Bishop, Nsiala, Drinan and El Mizouni

Monday, 10th May 2021 18:35 Town have taken up the one-year options on Toto Nsiala, Aaron Drinan and Idris El Mizouni’s contracts in addition to Kayden Jackson and Janoi Donacien, while the Blues have confirmed that Teddy Bishop’s appearances have triggered a further season at the club. All five were set to be out of contract at the end of the season but at meetings with manager Paul Cook today were told the club is exercising the one-year options on their deals. As reported earlier, it appears Jackson and Donacien are being kept in order to secure a transfer fee. Nsiala, who previously played for Cook at Accrington, was a regular fixture in the games immediately after the new boss took over but having suffered a knock has more recently been on the bench. El Mizouni spent this season out on loan at Cambridge and then Grimsby, while Drinan made his first senior appearances and netted one goal during 2020/21. It's understood that Brentford have been keeping tabs on the Tunisian international. Bishop made 28 league starts and eight sub appearances over the course of the season, enough to trigger another year with the Blues. Town are understood to still be in discussions with Gwion Edwards, who is out of contract with no option on his deal, while no announcements have been made on Ben Morris, Bailey Clements, Levi Andoh, Bert White and Tommy Hughes, while Liam Gibbs is weighing-up the offer of a new contract.

Photo: Matchday Images



Wishing4arightback added 18:40 - May 10

Drinan........ gives hope to all the non league strikers out there that can't score for Toffee!!!! 4

Town4me added 18:41 - May 10

Drinan? 🤔 5

TractorFrog added 18:41 - May 10

So currently this is our team:

GK - Holy, Cornell

CB - Woolfenden, Nsiala, Ndaba (Andoh)

RB - VincentYoung, Donacien, Crowe

LB - Kenlock, Smith (Clements)

CM - Downes, Dozzell, Bishop, Nolan, El Mizouni, McGavin, Chirewa (Hughes) (Gibbs)

W - Dobra, Lankester, Crane (Edwards)

ST - Norwood, Jackson, Hawkins, Drinan, Simpson (Morris)



Missed anyone? 1

BlueBlood90 added 18:43 - May 10

Some odd decisions there to say the least. What on earth has Drinan done to deserve an extension? Cook has hardly been the “demolition man” he said he was going to be. 0

Pencilpete added 18:43 - May 10

Drinan is a presence and I guess this was his breakthrough year so I suppose it makes sense to see if he can kick on around a better quality of team mate 0

Sixto6 added 18:43 - May 10

What happened to demolition man ? And easier to say who’s staying ?



Drinan !!!! Really???



I was really hoping for a statement of intent to clear the decks and rebuild ! Not so confident now. 1

dubblue added 18:44 - May 10

Drinan was a surprise....with Jackson and Norwood who remains a suspect when it comes to fitness. Hope PC still is looking at bringing in a goal scorer! 1

runningout added 18:45 - May 10

I’m really scratching my head here. Why so many staying. We are weak with these people around. I wish and hope I’m proven wrong 2

ParisBlue added 18:45 - May 10

I'm assuming that Drinan is also a cheap reserve option. 1

TimmyH added 18:47 - May 10

Drinan?...lot of huff and puff with little quality, doubt we get much for him if we sold him on for a fee. Not quite the demolition we thought was going to happen. 2

Vanisleblue2 added 18:47 - May 10

Drinan? Even if we were to get a fee it would be so insignificant.

I hope we get offers for Jackson, Bishop and Holy. 0

essextractorboy93 added 18:48 - May 10

Lots of these will be loaned out/be sold or be back ups. 0

Vanisleblue2 added 18:48 - May 10

I wouldn't keep Nsiala or Edwards either 2

Marinersnose added 18:49 - May 10

Jackson remains but Wilson leaves and Nsiala stays but Nydam leaves. Well I think we can already see that we’re still stuck with mediocre strikers so unless Cook has a decent striker lined up we aren’t going to be tearing up the league. I’m puzzled by these decisions. 1

azuremerlangus added 18:49 - May 10

There may be more to come. A fair amount of these would have gone without a takeover anyway.

I’m waiting to see who comes in... 0

Chris_Knights added 18:50 - May 10

Drinan... A presence ? You having a laugh?



The bloke is useless .... the only one worse than him is Ollie ‘where’s the goal’ Hawkins !!

2

Karlosfandangal added 18:54 - May 10

People forget if you get rid of 25 you have got to find 25 to replace them with. Have we forgot what Hurst did to our team. 2

bluearmy81 added 18:56 - May 10

Jackson and Drinan ffs . There is hope yet for any Sunday league footballer to make professionals 0

sixtyblue added 19:00 - May 10

Let’s face it PC is a lot of hot air .All bluff and bluster.Will not get increased season tickets sold,supporters have had their fingers burnt bad this season,they will not be caught again.At least half of those kept have shown that they are not up to what is required. -1

90z added 19:00 - May 10

Nydam should of stayed, Drinan should of gone. You still don't know who will be up for sale in the window who is already still contracted to us ! -2

GlenPennyfather added 19:02 - May 10

Anyone else gobsmacked at how all 5 of Paul Hurst's signings survived?.... NSIALA, DONACIEN, JACKSON, NOLAN (in contract), and negotiating with EDWARDS too 1

stiffy501 added 19:08 - May 10

Still, glad El Mizouni has survived, always liked the look of him 2

DinDjarin added 19:12 - May 10

Donacian highly rated at at Stanley. Went on loan recently and was MOTM several times.

Nsiala actually had a decent season.

Nolan is a decent player on his day so hopefully we can get the best out of him.

jackson and Edwards can do one and Drinan may kick on.

Gutted about Nydam if I am honest. 0

bluesman added 19:13 - May 10

Not happy with this at all. Season ticket renewal definitely on hold 0

runningout added 19:13 - May 10

Nsiala? One good game in 20 against average forwards and cannot pass. Jackson? Cannot be arsed. Bishop? Creates Nothing game after game. Donacian? I’m better. I give up. WAS looking forward to a new season. Not now!!!! 0

