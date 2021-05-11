Colchester Targeting Judge
Tuesday, 11th May 2021 06:00
Colchester United want to sign released former Blues midfielder Alan Judge.
The 32-year-old left Town last month after reaching 29 league appearances with a 30th set to trigger another year on his contract, something manager Paul Cook was unwilling to do.
Now, the Colchester Gazette has revealed that the League Two U’s want to sign the nine-times-capped Republic of Ireland international.
Judge joined Town from Brentford, whose former academy manager Jon De Souza is director of performance at the JobServe Community Stadium, in January 2019.
The Dubliner went on to make 75 starts and 16 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring eight times.
Colchester are also understood to be keen on released Blues trio Freddie Sears, Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse.
