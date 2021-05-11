Colchester Targeting Judge

Tuesday, 11th May 2021 06:00 Colchester United want to sign released former Blues midfielder Alan Judge. The 32-year-old left Town last month after reaching 29 league appearances with a 30th set to trigger another year on his contract, something manager Paul Cook was unwilling to do. Now, the Colchester Gazette has revealed that the League Two U’s want to sign the nine-times-capped Republic of Ireland international. Judge joined Town from Brentford, whose former academy manager Jon De Souza is director of performance at the JobServe Community Stadium, in January 2019. The Dubliner went on to make 75 starts and 16 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring eight times. Colchester are also understood to be keen on released Blues trio Freddie Sears, Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse.

Bergholt_Blue added 06:05 - May 11

Colchester United or as there soon to be called Ipswich rejects f.c 0

atty added 07:01 - May 11

Would have thought Judgie could aim higher than that for a couple of years. 1

ArnieM added 07:11 - May 11

Doubt they’ll get him . He css as n do s job for another league one club... name any in snd around London..... Charlton? 0

Suffolkboy added 07:17 - May 11

Suddenly become ambitious ? Suddenly found Monet to boost the team ?

This is a Club who for years have failed to successfully market their product despite now having a smashing ground and surrounds !

Best of luck to any hew recruits ,there’s undoubtedly potential to do well !

COYB 0

