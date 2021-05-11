Blues and Huddersfield Offer Rhodes Deal Claim

Tuesday, 11th May 2021 09:33 Town and Huddersfield are reported to have both offered a contract to their former striker Jordan Rhodes, who will be a free agent this summer with his terms at Sheffield Wednesday coming to an end. Rhodes was linked with the Blues and Championship Terriers at the start of last month with the West Yorkshire side understood to be leading the chase. Now Football Insider claims both clubs have offered the 31-year-old a three-year deal. Rhodes scored seven times for the Owls during 2020/21 and played a role in two of their goals as they drew 3-3 in their final game of the season at Derby on Saturday which confirmed their relegation to League One. The Scotland international has had a frustrating time at Hillsborough having joined them from Middlesbrough for £10 million in the summer of 2017 following a loan spell. Due to a lack of opportunities with Wednesday he spent 2018/19 on loan at Norwich City. Former Kesgrave High School pupil Rhodes, who joined the Blues as a 15-year-old from Barnsley for £5,000 after his father Andy became keeper-coach at Portman Road, was controversially sold to Huddersfield by Roy Keane in the summer of 2009 having made only 10 sub appearances, scoring one goal. After top-ups and 10 per cent of the sell-on when Rhodes moved from Huddersfield, with whom he had enjoyed a hugely successful spell, to Blackburn for £8 million in August 2012, the fee Town eventually received moved close to £1.5 million. Manager Paul Cook has previously said adding goals is among his priorities during the summer as he rebuilds his squad.

Photo: Action Images



itfctim added 09:36 - May 11

Judas -7

BlueTide66 added 09:36 - May 11

Can't see it.... 0

tractorboybig added 09:37 - May 11

if true????well i wonder which one he would take -1

unknown100 added 09:40 - May 11

Surely he will be on crazy money? I’d rather they went for pigot at Wimbledon 6

OwainG1992 added 09:41 - May 11

If this was true, It would show our ambition. 1

Nazemariner added 09:46 - May 11

Loved by Huddersfield fans, disliked (don't understand why?) by many Town fans. Championship or League 1? I wonder who he will choose? 1

Reuserscurtains added 09:46 - May 11

I don’t want to see any ‘living in the past’ comments. Both him and Waghorn are better than all our current strike force and probably the majority of league 1. Yes from me 5

ChrisR added 09:49 - May 11

Ten years too late! 1

TimmyH added 09:54 - May 11

Not for me...if he doesn't score goals he does little else to contribute. 2

rolandehowey added 09:55 - May 11

We would get no more from Rhodes than we would with Sears played in his forward position, why waste money on Rhodes when we have just released a very similar player for free. Also they are the same age

rolyh 0

MrJase_79 added 09:57 - May 11

I can't believe he would try and sign Rhodes. Surely he's not that stupid. Rhodes does not seem at all the type of player Cook would want. He doesn't run much, he's over the hill, very limited striker and hasn't really scored many for years. I hope this deal isn't true. 0

greenkingtone added 09:57 - May 11

He is not a "Judas". A certain Mr Keane influenced his choice of career and suffered sleepless nights afterwards. Rhodes did what he was advised was best for his future. One can't blame him for that. Even now he is a good option for strengthening our strikers. We need to see what options we have bearing in mind his wages. 4

muccletonjoe added 10:02 - May 11

Let's hope he goes to huddersfield . If this is true, we are wandering down the wrong road YET AGAIN. -2

90z added 10:05 - May 11

Past his best now! 1

Rimsy added 10:08 - May 11

What's not to like. Knows the club and area, so no settling in issues and will score goals in this division. No fee either so it leaves funds available for more recruitments. 0

BlueBlood90 added 10:14 - May 11

Not the type of signings I want to see us make personally. His wages would surely be enormous for our level and he's past his best to say the least.



I'd much prefer if we went after a Colby Bishop at Accrington, Charlie Kirk at Crewe or Joe Piggott at Wimbledon. 2

PortmanTerrorist added 10:22 - May 11

Might be years too late as some have commented, but we have not been able to afford him, almost from the moment we sold him !



Emotions aside, he will need to prove himself all over again and as someone who still believes that Sears would have torn up this league if played in position in right formation, those will likely be the key issues HE should be considering. We must trust the new management but I would look to the Posh model and identify younger, hungry, and at east partly proven players in, play attacking football and significantly increase their value ! 2

ChrisFelix added 10:24 - May 11

Personally I think this is pure media speculation.

As said above this is not the type of player Paul Cook will want or target 0

stocktractor added 10:24 - May 11

no ex scum please 0

HopefulBlue69 added 10:32 - May 11

He always seemed to really love scoring against us. I don't think he'd want to come here. Sure we'd get behind anyone who was scoring regularly but if he was having a dry spell I think he'd get a lot of stick (probably more than he'd deserve). 0

Nobbysnuts added 10:33 - May 11

No thanks...judas 0

itfchorry added 10:36 - May 11

Paul Mullins from Cambridge 0

