Blues and Huddersfield Offer Rhodes Deal Claim
Tuesday, 11th May 2021 09:33
Town and Huddersfield are reported to have both offered a contract to their former striker Jordan Rhodes, who will be a free agent this summer with his terms at Sheffield Wednesday coming to an end.
Rhodes was linked with the Blues and Championship Terriers at the start of last month with the West Yorkshire side understood to be leading the chase.
Now Football Insider claims both clubs have offered the 31-year-old a three-year deal.
Rhodes scored seven times for the Owls during 2020/21 and played a role in two of their goals as they drew 3-3 in their final game of the season at Derby on Saturday which confirmed their relegation to League One.
The Scotland international has had a frustrating time at Hillsborough having joined them from Middlesbrough for £10 million in the summer of 2017 following a loan spell. Due to a lack of opportunities with Wednesday he spent 2018/19 on loan at Norwich City.
Former Kesgrave High School pupil Rhodes, who joined the Blues as a 15-year-old from Barnsley for £5,000 after his father Andy became keeper-coach at Portman Road, was controversially sold to Huddersfield by Roy Keane in the summer of 2009 having made only 10 sub appearances, scoring one goal.
After top-ups and 10 per cent of the sell-on when Rhodes moved from Huddersfield, with whom he had enjoyed a hugely successful spell, to Blackburn for £8 million in August 2012, the fee Town eventually received moved close to £1.5 million.
Manager Paul Cook has previously said adding goals is among his priorities during the summer as he rebuilds his squad.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]