Jeffers at Playford Road For Talks

Tuesday, 11th May 2021 14:14 TWTD understands former Blues loanee Franny Jeffers has been at Playford Road in the last couple of days to hold talks with manager Paul Cook about joining his coaching staff. Jeffers, currently Everton’s U23s coach, is a candidate to become one of a number of additions to Cook’s backroom team over the summer. We understand no decision has yet been made on whether Jeffers, 40, will be returning to the club where he had a successful spell between March and May 2007, scoring four times in seven starts and two sub appearances. Cook has various roles to be filled over the summer among them his assistant, with his Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan deputy Leam Richardson has been named the permanent boss of the Latics. Contenders for that role include current U23s coach Kieron Dyer, former Blues forward Noel Hunt and ex-defender John McGreal, although the latter seems less likely as he is believed to be keen to manage a club of his own. Jeffers may also be in the running for that position, while Cook is also likely to be looking for another first-team coach with Matt Gill having moved on and a goalkeeper-coach to replace Jimmy Walker. Former striker Jeffers came through the ranks at hometown club Everton before moving to Arsenal for £8 million in June 2001.

While at Highbury he won one full England cap and scored before returning to Goodison Park on loan. Spells with Charlton, Rangers (loan) and Blackburn followed before he moved to the Blues for his loan spell. After his time with Town, Jeffers played at Sheffield Wednesday, in Australia with Newcastle Jets in two spells, Motherwell, Floriana in Malta and finally Accrington Stanley. Having hung up his boots, Jeffers started voluntarily working at Everton's academy before formally joining the staff in October 2016. He has been their U23s coach since 2018.

Photo: Action Images



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:17 - May 11

Blimey! How many coaches do we need? 2

itfcjoe added 14:18 - May 11

Surely there are better qualified coaches out there, are we able to look outside of Liverpool? 3

Wallingford_Boy added 14:19 - May 11

So is the for the first team or U23s?! How do Gary Roberts/Keiron Dyer feel about that.



Or Roberts an Academy coach?



All very confusing. 1

BlueandTruesince82 added 14:26 - May 11

Cook seems to have a record of picking good coaches who have all gone on to other things so can we perhaps give him the benefit of the doubt, at least until the new season? 4

FramlinghamBlue added 14:32 - May 11

We need to realise our club has lacked modern infrastructure for decades now and for those that find multiple back room appointments confusing they should look at how the clubs we aspire to be are operating.



I think some people think it’s the manager and a ‘trainer’ and that’s your lot!



I’m really pleased to see Paul building up a team of coaches and support staff. The more the merrier. 4

Wacko added 14:36 - May 11

I don't think you can have too many coaches, especially one who knows where the goal is 2

hyperbrit added 14:37 - May 11

it's not a question of how many coaches but how many good ones!! 2

BlueBlood90 added 14:52 - May 11

The other man in that photograph would be a good addition one day.



Jonathan Walters was a model pro and reckon he could be a great coach one day. -1

RegencyBlue added 14:53 - May 11

What people need to realise is that Evans ran this club into the ground and it’s having to be rebuilt on and off the pitch.



1

atty added 15:05 - May 11

Would much prefer an older head, certainly experienced, but appreciate that could be difficult. 0

TractorCam added 15:11 - May 11

Not sure you can really have too many coaches given the state of us presently. Good to see we're getting some post-season moaning in early! 0

