Nash to Leave Town

Tuesday, 11th May 2021 17:07 Long-serving academy coach Gerard Nash is the latest member of the Blues staff to leave the club. Nash, 34, had been in a role where he was working on analysis of the first-team’s opposition, while also monitoring the progress of players out on loan, while also having some involvement in coaching youngsters. Until September last year, the Dubliner had been the U23s coach, having been in charge of the U18s from 2013 until 2016. From 2006 to 2012 he was assistant academy manager. Nash became an academy coach after his fledgling playing career as a centre-half was ended in 2006 after he suffered cruciate knee ligament injuries, having made one senior sub appearance for the Blues in addition to spells on loan at Hartlepool and Southend. He had joined the Blues’ academy as a scholar in 2002. Capped by the Republic of Ireland at U17 level, Nash has twice been linked with the manager’s job at hometown club St Patrick’s Athletic in recent years.

Photo: TWTD



Bergholt_Blue added 17:11 - May 11

The demolition continues 0

Suffolkboy added 17:15 - May 11

Quite obviously been the most dedicated and loyal of contributors ; we wish him every success in whatever he chooses to do in the years ahead .

COYB 6

CrockerITFC added 17:20 - May 11

Ahhh now that is a shame 0

Kropotkin123 added 17:21 - May 11

Best of luck to him and hope he has some options lined up 4

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:32 - May 11

Wish Nash all the best, really good servant to the club 3

Pencilpete added 17:43 - May 11

While it's a shame to see some of these guys leave we have all been crying out for a new era, for change and that's what we are getting - will we agree with every decision being made ? No .... but the alternative of continuing to stagnate is much worse imo 5

itsonlyme added 17:52 - May 11

Good luck Gerard! You have served our club loyally and deserve better but I suppose if we want change then these things have to happen. 1

atty added 17:53 - May 11

Very sad this, especially given his playing career was cruelly cut short, and that he has made steady progress through the academy coaching ranks. I really do hope that he finds quality employment

elsewhere very soon. Best of luck mate. 1

msnow added 17:57 - May 11

all the best thank you for your service young man 1

ArnieM added 18:15 - May 11

So who’s taking his place then ? Francis Jeffers?? 0

