Nash to Leave Town
Tuesday, 11th May 2021 17:07
Long-serving academy coach Gerard Nash is the latest member of the Blues staff to leave the club.
Nash, 34, had been in a role where he was working on analysis of the first-team’s opposition, while also monitoring the progress of players out on loan, while also having some involvement in coaching youngsters.
Until September last year, the Dubliner had been the U23s coach, having been in charge of the U18s from 2013 until 2016. From 2006 to 2012 he was assistant academy manager.
Nash became an academy coach after his fledgling playing career as a centre-half was ended in 2006 after he suffered cruciate knee ligament injuries, having made one senior sub appearance for the Blues in addition to spells on loan at Hartlepool and Southend. He had joined the Blues’ academy as a scholar in 2002.
Capped by the Republic of Ireland at U17 level, Nash has twice been linked with the manager’s job at hometown club St Patrick’s Athletic in recent years.
