The Blue Monday-TWTD Podcast - Mark Detmer Special

Tuesday, 11th May 2021 17:21 The new collaboration between TWTD and Blue Monday got under way this afternoon with a podcast with new Town co-owner Mark Detmer, speaking to independent media for the first time since the takeover. Detmer is one of the Three Lions, along with Brett Johnson and Berke Bakay, who own five per cent of Gamechanger 20 Ltd, who recently took ownership of the Blues, and is also a co-founding co-owner of USL club Phoenix Rising. The 49-year-old spoke at length about getting involved with the Phoenix Rising, the parallels with the takeover of Town, that takeover, the importance of community, the relationship between the Three Lions and chairman Mike O'Leary and new CEO Mark Ashton, the pension fund which owns 90 per cent of Gamechanger 20 and much much more.

Photo: Blue Monday



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BryanPlug added 18:07 - May 11

I like the tie up between Blue Monday and TWTD. Good idea lads. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments