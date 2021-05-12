Baggott Incredibly Grateful For Support in Indonesia

Wednesday, 12th May 2021 10:13 Maybe the game is being played behind closed doors but teenage central defender Elkan Baggott knows he won’t be short of support, especially in the Far East when Town take on Liverpool in the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup at Portman Road this evening (KO 6pm). Baggott’s growing fan club will be able to watch events unfold due to the fact that as well as being broadcast in the UK by BT Sport, it’s also being screened elsewhere in the world. And although he has only made one first-team appearance for the Blues he is something of a social media sensation in Indonesia with more than 138,000 Instagram followers. Born in Thailand, he also lived in Indonesia before relocating to England 10 years ago, and it was when he first represented Indonesia at U19 level that interest in him as a footballer went through the roof. Baggott, 18 and a full-time professional since January this year, laughed: “To be honest my family in Indonesia are not really into football that much, so it’s more about my family based over here. “But I hope they’ll be watching in Indonesia because I’m incredibly grateful for all the support that the people there have given me. “It was something I’d never experienced before until last year. It’s nice to have so many people following my career and I enjoy the fact that they are supporting me. “I know they have my back and I know the club now has more social media followers from that part of the world than they’ve ever had. “In fact, they tell me I was their most liked post until last week when it was announced that Ed Sheeran would be sponsoring the shirts next season! So I’m second to Ed now but what a guy to be second to!” Like that of his Town colleagues, the quarter-final marathon against Sheffield United is still fresh in the memory of Baggott and not just because of his own personal contribution, which included scoring the all-important equaliser in stoppage time that took the tie to extra-time. He added: “What a long game it was, about three hours I think from kick-off to the final whistle because of the time that was added on for injuries and then, of course, the extra-time. “I know I scored the goal but I don’t want to take that individually because it was more the feeling of relief that we had rescued it and earned the extra-time. “It had everything and we all felt so many different emotions for almost every minute of the game. We had to get over the early loss of our keeper [Antoni Bort] quite quickly then we went a goal up before finding ourselves a goal down with time running out before we eventually went on to win and book our place in the semi-final. “I am just so grateful that I was part of something like that. No matter how far we progress in the competition it will be something we will all look back on and be proud of ourselves.” Baggott, of course, has already made his senior debut for the club. That was back in October last year, when he was still only 17 and then boss Paul Lambert named him in the line-up for a Papa John’s Trophy home clash with Gillingham, who triumphed 2-0 on the night. He said: “I remember that game and it meant a lot. Obviously, I’ve got to thank Paul Lambert as well for giving me the opportunity. “For me, personally, he was great and it was a proud moment to also be named in the match-day squad of 18 players for a couple of League One games, even if I didn’t come on. Next season I will be looking to play at that level. “I also remember that game because it was an evening kick-off and when I got home I left the house at 2am to fly to Indonesia for an U19s training camp. I certainly didn’t get much sleep that night.” Looking ahead, Baggott added: “My goal for next season is to break into the first team, simple as that really. Obviously, I’ve got to impress Paul Cook because at the end of the day he’s the one who has the most influence so I’ll be trying to impress enough for him to give me a chance.”

