Edwards MK Dons Talks Claim

Wednesday, 12th May 2021 11:17

Town winger Gwion Edwards is reported to have held talks with the MK Dons.

As reported on Monday, the Welshman is out of contract but with the Blues continuing discussions with the former Peterborough wideman regarding a new deal.

Now Football League World is reporting that Edwards, who was linked with Sunderland and Preston in April, has held talks with MK about potentially joining them this summer.

Edwards, 28, moved to Town from Posh for £700,000 in the summer of 2018. He has made 82 starts and 27 sub appearances for the Blues, scoring 14 times.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield are reported to be the frontrunners to sign ex-Blues striker Jordan Rhodes when he leaves Sheffield Wednesday this summer.

It’s reported that a deal which will see the 31-year-old return to the Terriers, another of his former clubs, is well advanced despite reported interest from the Blues and even a claim they have offered the Scotland international a contract.

His father Andy, Town’s one-time keeper-coach, is the striker’s agent and has been spotted at a number of recent Huddersfield matches, although he has also attended at least one recent Town game.





Photo: Matchday Images

