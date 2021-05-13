Speculation on Town's Available Players Gets Under Way

Thursday, 13th May 2021 10:34

Speculation regarding the Town players made available by manager Paul Cook this summer has got under way with a report questioning whether Norwich City could revive their interest in midfielder Andre Dozzell.

On Monday, TWTD reported that in addition to releasing several of those who are out of contract, Cook had told a large number of his squad whose contracts still have time to run that they can move on.

One source told TWTD following the Monday meetings that Cook had told essentially the whole squad they could move on should offers come in, including those whose one-year options had been taken.

The players told to find new clubs are many that fans might have expected to the Blues boss to keep, including Dozzell, Teddy Bishop, Flynn Downes, Luke Woolfenden and Armando Dobra, all of whom have featured since Cook took over. Striker James Norwood, who has worn the captain’s armband in recent games, is also among those told he can depart.

Now the Norwich Pink ‘Un is speculating that the Canaries could come back in for Dozzell, 22, who they were close to signing in the summer of 2019. The Norfolk club, recently promoted to the Premier League, offered around £3 million with the Blues having put a price of £5 million on his head.

TWTD has previously reported that Blackburn are keen on Dozzell having had an offer rejected in January 2020. Former Blues boss Tony Mowbray has continued to monitor the former England U20 product and his assistant Mark Venus’s name was on the scouts list for a recent Blues away game. QPR have also monitored his progress this season.

Other clubs which could revive previous interest for members of the squad are Crystal Palace, who offered £1.6 million for Downes last summer, while Dobra was a target of Brighton in January 2020, while other clubs at home and abroad, including Southampton, Dinamo Zagreb, Atalanta and Dynamo Kyiv, have subsequently shown interest in the Albanian U21 international.

Woolfenden was linked with Sheffield United in 2019/20 but the Blades opted not to progress their interest further, while QPR and Crystal Palace were also keeping tabs on him at around the same time.

Norwood is likely to have plenty of suitors in League One, although how many would be able to meet Town’s price-tag or match his wages remains to be seen.

The Blues might also struggle to get fees for players such as Jack Lankester, who has featured little this season following a long spell out with injury.

A clearing of the decks this summer had been expected with Cook having made little secret that he was unimpressed with the squad he had inherited.

It seems likely that he is anticipating a number of those available departing, but presumably not all, with no one considered indispensible as he looks to assemble a new smaller but stronger squad over the summer.





SaigonTractor added 10:39 - May 13

Okay while I'm not against letting a lot of the squad leave, I absolutely do not want us to sell Dozzell to Norwich. 2

BlueandTruesince82 added 10:40 - May 13

Over to Mark Ashton to hype sone players up. If they a go with decent sell on claues I'm not that bothered. Are there players there I would keep? Yes but not going to get upset if we dont 0

Cloddyseedbed added 10:40 - May 13

Over the last few seasons I have been as unimpressed as Cook. Not worried by any of this. I want a strong squad assembled that have skill, commitment, and a great desire to win. None of them have shown nowhere near enough of any of those attributes for me to be sad if they move on. 2

hadleighboyblue added 10:40 - May 13

Would it be easier to have a list of players we do want to keep . 2

lfitchio added 10:42 - May 13

This surely has to be more of a "if you're not 100% committed to the cause you know where door is" rather than a "your all no longer needed".



If the latter is the case then as a club we have massively put ourselves in the back foot for getting any decent transfer fees for these players. 3

Sixto6 added 10:46 - May 13

I wouldn’t be to sad to see Dozzell leave, even though I think there is a player in there somewhere!

I just don’t want Norwich to be the team that finds it - I could see that one biting us back big time !



I’d also like to keep Dobra.



I trust Cook, massive changes ahead - fingers crossed



COYB 0

vanmunt added 10:47 - May 13

I don't know why I am surprised, things must have been pretty awful at PR these last few weeks. 0

BaddowBlue1 added 10:47 - May 13

I wonder if this is the final kick up the backside from Paul, leaving these players to have a long hard think about their attitude and fitness over the summer break in order to change their mindset and whether they still want to play for shirt/Town. After an almost injury free season I would expect to see Dozzell kick on next season, if it is his time to move on then so be it. Wolf says he has underperformed, so I would expect much better from him next season and Downes has already expressed a desire to be away from us and Palace may be his destination. 1

Bobbiesboys added 10:48 - May 13

Well I can't say I'm surprised by this as none of the squad have done anything over the last two seasons to warrant the honour of wearing an Ipswich Town shirt. 0

forevertown added 10:53 - May 13

Alot of the squad needs to change but selling everyone including all our younger players that are wanted by clubs higher in the football pyramid the owners say they want to climb makes no sense. Dozzel to Norwich can't happen surely 0

juniorblue added 10:56 - May 13

I imagine that Cook has made it clear what will be expected next season regarding attitude and fitness, and who can blame him. Personally, I would like to see Downes, Bishop and Dobra stay. I am not sure that Norwood will be able to stay fit and Dozzell needs to look like he is bothered for 90 minutes, rather than his usual 10. These are two players who have ability, but fail to show it much of the time. 0

Marinersnose added 11:00 - May 13

I would love to know the veracity of this information regarding Dozzell. This has to be agent generated as any town fan who have watched Norwich this season will see that they are a PL side. Dozzell wouldn’t get near the first team squad. This is nonsense. 2

dougalmcguire added 11:01 - May 13

I think this may have been interpreted as everyone can leave by the local press as it makes a better story. It's probably more like @lfitchio said that Cook is sizing up whether the players are committed to cause or not. Clearly the current squad hasn't thrived under the new management and this has probably led to Cook coming to the conclusion that maybe starting from scratch is the best way forward. There is going to be a huge number of players out of contact in the summer as clubs trim their squads post COVID so in theory there are plenty of options available alongside those potential targets who will command a transfer fee.... 0

finidi added 11:02 - May 13

I have heard from reliable sources that Andre was keen to go but his dad didn't want him to go!

0

scants_itfc_88 added 11:04 - May 13

I am all for a big change in squad, but i think some of these are a bit too far, you cannot completely change every player as it will take ages to gel a whole new squad and you need some existing players to grow. I personally would keep Norwood, Downes, Dozzell, Bish, Woolfy, Dobra and hopefully Edwards. They all have the ability and part to play and if they have some quality fresh faces brought in to help then they will do it. They have all shown they have the ability at this level it is juts about consistency. -1

Phil1969 added 11:05 - May 13

I guess nobody is indispensable but the theory we remove practically the whole squad and replace with better players is frankly laughable both from a budget perspective, FIFA fair play rules and availability. In addition knitting a totally new team together is going to take more than one season!

How is it Downes etc seem destined for higher league team acquisition yet aren’t good enough for Div 3, could it be the management! 0

Reuserscurtains added 11:10 - May 13

Why hasn’t he told this to Jackson? 0

BlueBlood90 added 11:10 - May 13

I would personally keep Norwood. If he's given service then he'll get goals at this level. He's only been half fit all season and still made double figures. I don't get the hype with Dozzell. Luxury player who offers very little and goes anonymous most games. Dobra is one I think deserves a chance to stay. 0

brendenward35 added 11:12 - May 13

Maybe cook is playing mind games with these players. Wants to see who really wants to wear the shirt. I can't see changing loads of players is going to work look what happened when PH made changes it back fired big style. If PC does move players and big turnaround itsxgoing to take time so everyone had better be patient. 0

Linkboy13 added 11:14 - May 13

Anything that weakens the Norwich squad im all for. At the moment it's all speculation as it's been for the last two or three seasons with Dozzell. Too many big egos at the club and im right behind Cook in what ever actions he takes the players have had ample opportunities to impress and have failed. Bishop for me in a decent league one side is just a impact player on the bench. So all you Bisho fans how many clubs have ever been interested in signing him exactly none. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 11:17 - May 13

I agree with scants on this but also that this might either be a press exaggeration or mind games by PC as some suggest. Expecting to make the play offs with a 100% new squad would be too far. Also it doesn't sit with the apparent efforts to keep Gwion. Why him but not any of the others? I find it hard to believe Dobra and Downes are up for sale unless it is to get further funds. 0

Fat_Boy_Tim added 11:20 - May 13

A story that begins with the word ‘Speculation’ shouldn’t be taken too seriously! 0

barrystedmunds added 11:24 - May 13

As sad as it is, this is something we’ve all known for the last two seasons, collectively, the squad we’ve had is nowhere near good enough, for this league of (hopefully) the Championship. 0

unknown100 added 11:25 - May 13

This could go one of 2 two ways....



I have also heard a lot of the players want to leave, downes and Nolan are two I have heard and I can’t really blame them, a fresh start for a lot of these players will be good for Ipswich and the players



Albeit a few might become good players 0