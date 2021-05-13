Skuse: Flattering to Get Messages

Thursday, 13th May 2021 20:11 Departing midfielder Cole Skuse admits the messages he’s received since his Blues exit was announced on Monday have been flattering. The former Bristol City man is out of contract at the end of the season and has been told the Blues won’t be taking up the one-year option on that deal. The 35-year-old made 268 starts and 10 appearances for Town, scoring twice. “It's been a strange few days, to be honest, although I did find out I would be leaving a couple of weeks ago,” Skuse said in an interview with iFollow Ipswich. “I'm not big on social media but I have received lots of messages, not just from fans here and people around the club, but also friends and old school friends in Bristol that have taken an interest in Ipswich with me being here. “It's quite flattering to get those messages. I'm not one to get too emotional, my wife will tell you that, but it really has struck a few chords. It's been tough in some ways with a tinge of sadness because I've also only played a few games this season. To tarnish my final season at the club because of a freak injury has been a tough one to swallow. “But my final message is a thank-you to a lot of people, in particular my wife and kids at home who have given me so much support. “My parents as well, because I wouldn't be here without them and you guys [club media] and others at the club and at the training ground. Matt Byard [head physio] has been brilliant with me, as has Alex Chapman [assistant head physio] and others. “I would want to thank my team-mates as well, past and present, because I've enjoyed so many moments in the dressing room. Marcus Evans [former owner] as well because he was great for me while at the club and is a really nice guy who I still speak to. And the fans of course.” The highlight of the Bristolian’s eight-year stay at the club was the 2014/15 play-off season. “It was phenomenal really,” he reflected. “We had a small squad but it was also a close squad. I still speak to a lot of the squad now and at the time we were up against some big fish. “We scraped in with the Blackburn game on the last day of the season, but yeah it was an unbelievable achievement. “I thought in the first leg against Norwich we did ever so well and then in the away game we nullified them to a certain extent and then went a man down which changed things. “It was a great group to be involved with, though. Lows would be the last three seasons - but of course I don't want to be sat here in my final interview talking about those!” Skuse, who wants to continue playing and is interesting Colchester United, says he plans to continue living in the area and following Town. “I'll still be in the area as well and I'll be back at games when I can,” he added. “My children support the club. Although my team is Bristol City, Ipswich Town will always be my second team.”

Photo: TWTD



Suffolkboy added 20:24 - May 13

Modest, a man of solid values and professional integrity whose contribution at ITFC was far too often undervalued . He’d a very good football brain ,and was technically adept ,going about his business on the field in an undemonstrative but well focussed manner .

I wish him every success in whatever he chooses to do ; and have little doubt he will stay in the game playing/ coaching/ managing or maybe teaching .

Thanks for everything CS !

COYB 3

1psw1ch added 20:30 - May 13

Good luck Cole and thanks for your service for the club 2

TractorFrog added 20:37 - May 13

Brilliant player, one of the most underrated of all time by the fans. 0

rfretwell added 20:39 - May 13

His lows - the last 3 seasons. Says it all really. PC hopefully will change it all up. 0

rfretwell added 20:39 - May 13

