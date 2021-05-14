Town Confirm Nash Exit

Friday, 14th May 2021 15:20 Town have confirmed the departure of long-serving coach Gerard Nash. “Gerard has worked at every level here from the academy through to the U23s and first team,” Lee O’Neill, Town’s general manager of football operations, told the club site. “He has played a significant role in the development of our young players in that time and on behalf of Ipswich Town, I want to thank him for his many years service to the club and wish him every success for the future.” Nash, 34, had been in a role where he was working on analysis of the first-team’s opposition, while also monitoring the progress of players out on loan, while also having some involvement in coaching youngsters. Until September last year, the Dubliner had been the U23s coach, having been in charge of the U18s from 2013 until 2016. From 2006 to 2012 he was assistant academy manager. Nash became an academy coach after his fledgling playing career as a centre-half was ended in 2006 after he suffered cruciate knee ligament injuries, having made one senior sub appearance for the Blues in addition to spells on loan at Hartlepool and Southend. He had joined the Blues’ academy as a scholar in 2002. Capped by the Republic of Ireland at U17 level, Nash has twice been linked with the manager’s job at hometown club St Patrick’s Athletic in recent years.

Photo: TWTD



mib added 15:26 - May 14

Thanks for all your efforts over the years Gerrard , and good luck to the future. 1

66notout added 15:38 - May 14

Going to work for the Irish FA I hear. The Ireland manager, Stephen Kenny, was at Portman Road for the Fleetwood game. 0

atty added 15:39 - May 14

Good luck in the future Gerard.

PS why is O’Neill still there? 2

90z added 15:49 - May 14

Great servant for our youth & club for many years! Wish him all the best in his next chapter! 0

SouperJim added 16:12 - May 14

Not to worry, we've got the bloke who used to wash the underwear at Wigan! -3

