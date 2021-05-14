U18s in Semi-Final Action at Wigan

Friday, 14th May 2021 17:56 Town’s U18s are in Professional Development League Two play-off semi-final action against Wigan Athletic at their Christopher Park training ground on Saturday morning (KO 11am). The young Blues, who were narrowly beaten 2-1 by Liverpool in the FA Youth Cup semi-final on Wednesday, will be looking to win a place in the final where they will meet either Charlton or Birmingham City, who meet at the Valley on Saturday afternoon. Town’s U23s, who like the U18s finished second in their division, have a play-off at Sheffield United on Monday - with a place in the final against Birmingham awaiting, the Midlanders having beaten Bristol City 2-1 in their semi-final earlier today - with many of the same players set to be involved in both games. Speaking after Wednesday’s game U18s manager Adem Atay said the timing of the three semi-finals isn’t ideal. “It’s Wigan on Saturday, the U18s, away, and then the U23s have got Sheffield United away on Monday,” he said. “The Premier League haven’t been too kind to us with the games programme. We’ve got about seven U23s, so some of these boys are going to play these three games, the game tonight and the next two games. “They’ve earned the right to play in them. It would have been nice to have had them a few days apart, but we’ll embrace the challenge. Sometimes the smaller clubs don’t get the rub of the green when it comes to things like that. That’s the only thing we’re disappointed with. We’ll certainly give it a go.”

Photo: TWTD



