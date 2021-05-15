U18s Suffer More Semi-Final Heartbreak

Saturday, 15th May 2021 13:44

Town’s U18s suffered semi-final heartbreak for the second time in four days after they were beaten 2-1 after extra-time by Wigan Athletic in their Professional Development League Two play-off at the Latics' Christopher Park training ground.

Wigan, who finished top of PDL2 North, went ahead via Tom Costello in only the second minute.

But the side coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, who finished second in PDL2 South, hit back four minutes after the break through Gerard Buabo.

The scoreline remained level at full-time but the Lancastrians won it in extra-time when Harry McHugh netted a 107th-minute penalty. Wigan will now play either Charlton or Birmingham City in the final.

Many of the players involved for the young Blues this afternoon and also Wednesday’s 2-1 FA Youth Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool at Portman Road will be in the U23s squad facing Sheffield United away in their play-off semi-final on Monday.

U18s: Ridd, Cutbush, Stewart, Baggott, Armin, Alexander (c), Humphreys, Gibbs, Ward, Buabo, Bello. Subs: Bradshaw, Nwabueze, Chirewa, Agbaje, Jackson.





Photo: Matchday Images