Brentford Join Blackburn and QPR in Chase For Dozzell

Saturday, 15th May 2021 19:31 TWTD understands Brentford have joined Blackburn Rovers and QPR in showing interest in Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell. On Monday, Town boss Paul Cook told virtually everyone in the current squad that they can move on this summer including Dozzell, 22, who only signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2024 in December. Blackburn Rovers had an offer for Dozzell rejected by the Blues in January 2020 and, as previously reported, former Blues skipper and coach Tony Mowbray has continued to monitor the former England U20 international during 2020/21. His assistant Mark Venus’s name was on the scouts list for a recent Blues away game. TWTD revealed in February that QPR were also keeping tabs on the former England U20 international and they remain among those interested. However, we understand Twitter claims of a swap deal for Ipswich-born striker Macauley Bonne are wide of the mark. Brentford have also now joined the chase for Dozzell, who was a regular for Town 2020/21 under both Cook and his predecessor Paul Lambert. We understand no offers have yet been made for Dozzell but it’s expected that the interested parties will firm up their interest soon.

ArnieM added 19:36 - May 15

Cheerio 👋 and good luck -2

Woolfenthen added 19:38 - May 15

Weird 0

Vic added 19:43 - May 15

Excellent, the more interested clubs the bigger the fee! 1

WonTheCupin78 added 19:44 - May 15

If Brentford, Blackburn and QPR all think he's good enough to step up, why don't we?



There are certain players we have kept that would never be able to play at that level. Surely we should be trying to keep players that are clearly able to play at a higher level? 3

Help added 19:44 - May 15

we are going to get a lot of this all summer long aren't we 1

OwainG1992 added 19:45 - May 15

Good.

End of the day if Cook doesn't want him the more clubs trying to sign him the better.

I've always felt he'd do better at a better club. (Better at this point).

Brentford might be ideal. 0

tractorlad01 added 19:46 - May 15

Good enough for Brentford but not us? Think this will massively come back to haunt us if we sell him. Should be kept along with Dobra and Wolfie in my opinion. 2

forevertown added 19:47 - May 15

3 clubs higher in the pyramid interested and we are making him available they clearly see a player there. shame we won't see that here in an attacking team that would suit his talents. We will regret this if he goes 2

spanishblue added 19:54 - May 15

Time will tell we’ve all been yelping long and hard there’s only 2-4 players that are possibly, my theory is Cookie is fed up with the state of there fitness care about it,I cannot help but think ofShane Supple when he retired, and I believe it was Ritchie Wellens who said the same, nobody cares if they win or lose how sad, oh to have been a fly on the wall with that conversation 1

