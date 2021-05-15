Brentford Join Blackburn and QPR in Chase For Dozzell
Saturday, 15th May 2021 19:31
TWTD understands Brentford have joined Blackburn Rovers and QPR in showing interest in Blues midfielder Andre Dozzell.
On Monday, Town boss Paul Cook told virtually everyone in the current squad that they can move on this summer including Dozzell, 22, who only signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2024 in December.
Blackburn Rovers had an offer for Dozzell rejected by the Blues in January 2020 and, as previously reported, former Blues skipper and coach Tony Mowbray has continued to monitor the former England U20 international during 2020/21. His assistant Mark Venus’s name was on the scouts list for a recent Blues away game.
TWTD revealed in February that QPR were also keeping tabs on the former England U20 international and they remain among those interested. However, we understand Twitter claims of a swap deal for Ipswich-born striker Macauley Bonne are wide of the mark.
Brentford have also now joined the chase for Dozzell, who was a regular for Town 2020/21 under both Cook and his predecessor Paul Lambert.
We understand no offers have yet been made for Dozzell but it’s expected that the interested parties will firm up their interest soon.
