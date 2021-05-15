Blues and Bolton Linked With Aldershot Midfielder

Saturday, 15th May 2021 19:55

Town and Bolton are reported to be showing interest in Aldershot midfielder Jermaine Anderson, who is a free agent this summer.

Anderson joined the Vanarama National League Shots in December last year having left Bradford during the summer.

Now Football Insider claim the Blues and Trotters are keen on the 24-year-old, who has scored four times in 25 starts and three sub appearances since joining Aldershot.

Anderson was a schoolboy with Arsenal’s academy before moving on to Peterborough’s youth set-up and broke into Posh’s first-team in 2012.

Having had a spell on loan at Doncaster, London-born Anderson, who won England caps at U18 and U20 levels, joined Bradford on a similar basis in January 2019 before making the move permanent the following summer.

Town boss Paul Cook is understood to be looking to rebuild his squad with players of Championship quality this summer, so a move for a player from the National League with no experience above League One level would be a surprise.





Photo: Action Images