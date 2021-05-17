Live Stream of U23s Play-Off Semi-Final at Sheffield United

Monday, 17th May 2021 14:18

Town’s U23s Professional Development League Two play-off semi-final against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this evening is being streamed live by the Blades (KO 7pm).

The young Blues, who are managed by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, finished second in PDL2 South, while the South Yorkshiremen topped PDL2 North.

Town are set to field a young side involving many of those who played in the U18s two semi-finals over the course of the last week. The game can be watched here.

The winners will face Birmingham City, who finished second in PDL2 North, in the final, the Midlanders having beaten Bristol City, winners of PDL2 South, 2-1 after extra-time in their semi-final.









Photo: TWTD