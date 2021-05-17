Jeffers: Too Good an Opportunity to Turn Down

Monday, 17th May 2021 15:26 New Blues first-team coach Franny Jeffers says the chance to join Paul Cook’s staff at Portman Road was too good an opportunity to turn down. The 40-year-old’s appointment was confirmed last Wednesday, the one-time Blues loanee having previously been U23s coach at his hometown club Everton. Former striker Jeffers had a successful loan spell with the Blues between March and May 2007, scoring four times in seven starts and two sub appearances. "I'm very excited about this," Jeffers told iFollow Ipswich. "I played here many years ago and I've seen some familiar faces around the building which was nice and brought back some good memories. "I loved my time here, although it was short, and I had a great relationship with the fans. They really took to me and I took to them and now it's great to be back. "It was a difficult decision to leave Everton as the club means a lot to me, but this was certainly too good an opportunity to turn down. "It's an opportunity I'm relishing and I am looking forward to working with the manager, the coaching staff and the players. "We know we have to improve, and in particular with scoring goals, but we do have talent here and it's about putting it together. I want to play my part and help this club get back where it belongs.” Jeffers joins Gary Roberts as a first-team coach, while Ian Craney has also been recruited as a coach with it now appearing unlikely that an assistant manager will be added to the staff. It seems likely Kieron Dyer, who has been working with the first-team squad since Cook took charge, will remain as U23s coach.

Photo: ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ImAbeliever added 15:49 - May 17

So, are they all on holiday now? 0

Blocker123 added 15:51 - May 17

Welcome and hope your time here is successful.👍🏻

A bit concerning that he doesn’t realise that the players here, won’t be for much longer...

‘ working with the manager, the coaching staff and the players.

"We know we have to improve, and in particular with scoring goals, but we do have talent here..’

😂🤣😂🤣😂 0

BlueBlood90 added 15:56 - May 17

I wonder if Cook is hoping things go pear shaped for Leam Richardson in his first few weeks as a permanent manager and leaving the assistant manager role open just in case. 0

DinDjarin added 15:56 - May 17

Yes we do have talented players but also players that have become too comfortable and just cruising along knowing that nice little Ipswich wont get rid of them.



Might make a few buck their ideas up if they want to be here next season although may be too little too late for most. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 16:03 - May 17

nothing like talking boll#cks as soon as you arrive ! lol weve got tallented players alright, thats why we are where we are and theyve all been told they can go by your boss . Lets hope thats not set the pattern of things to come . Think you need to find yourself an assistant to write the scripts. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 16:05 - May 17

that said ,mustnt knock him,he looks really motivated in the photo lol. 0

jollyroger added 16:19 - May 17

Blocker 123 I cant see all our first team squad leaving , ithink you will find at least 6 of our last games 18 will be in our first 2021 /22 matchday 18 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments