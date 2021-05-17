Blues and Charlton Linked With Owls Midfielder

Monday, 17th May 2021 17:11 Town and Charlton are reported to be among a number of clubs showing interest in Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt. Hunt, who turns 21 later in the month, is out of contract with his hometown club this summer but with the recently-relegated Owls believed to have an option to keep him for a further season. However, according to the Sheffield Star, clubs in the Championship and League One including the Blues and Addicks are monitoring the youngster’s situation. Wednesday have until the third Saturday in May to exercise their option and the central midfielder is said to favour remaining with his current club. Hunt, who was called up by the Republic of Ireland at U19 level, has made six senior starts and eight sub appearances having come through the ranks at Hillsborough. Players aged 21 and under don’t count towards the squad of 22 outfield players which League One clubs will be limited to in 2021/22. Meanwhile, Paul Cook’s Wigan captain Sam Morsy, who moved to Middlesbrough on a three-year deal last summer, starting to follow Town on Twitter has caught the eye of Town fans on social media. While Cook is a big fan of the Egyptian international and Town are setting their sights high when it comes to summer recruitment, it would be a big shock if the 29-year-old would drop to League One having been a regular in the Championship for Boro this season.

Photo: Action Images



geminimustang added 17:22 - May 17

So,Paul Cook,is going to get ITFC promoted with a newly formed team of out-of-contract players?Seriously?MM failed when within a whisker due to a lack of funds when it mattered.PC is trying to do the promotion with no transfer funds.Worried doesn't begin to tell the tale! -5

ihatecanaries added 17:25 - May 17

Setting their sights high when it come to summer recruitment? why is every player we are linked with out of contract then? sounds like scraping the bottom the barrel to me -4

Help added 17:28 - May 17

favours staying with existing club, no news then -2

Cotton_eyed_joe added 17:29 - May 17

Before people melt down it states 'showing an interest'. No one has signed a contract and I expect this type of news to happen a lot over the next few months as agents and lazy journalist's try to get interest in their players. Don't read anything into it . 4

leftie1972 added 17:29 - May 17

Next! -2

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 17:30 - May 17

Times are different now, though. The financial state of most clubs is terrible, and there will be more players available on a free than at any other period. Many of those players will have to accept pay cuts. If there's any time to build a club (from scratch) it's now. The quality will be there and we could be on the up if PC gets it right. 3

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:36 - May 17

People are aware that



A. We haven't signed anyone yet.

B. Shef W have an option to extend the contract he .at not even be available free

C. Shef W have been relegated and probs need to cut costs and that may be why they may not take up said option

D. Most would clearly require a fee.

E. There will be more good out contract players than ever before this year

F. Derby have splurged plenty of cash and look where it got them.

G. we haven't signed anybody yet (feels like that needed saying twice)



People complaining about stuff that hasn't happened. 2

BlueandTruesince82 added 17:38 - May 17

*D. Mosy 0

BeattiesBackPocket added 17:40 - May 17

Come on people let’s stop moaning at who Cook May sign until he actually does. We will be linked with every old player he’s ever worked with plus a load more especially as we are now debt free and have some money behind us. Let’s just wait and see. 1

wiggy71 added 17:42 - May 17

They’ll be lots of decent players out of contract and they will be any managers first though early bird catches the worm. Why spend £500k on a player who you could get for free. 0

Suffolkboy added 17:49 - May 17

Slowly slowly catchee M. y !

COYB 0

