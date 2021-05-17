Blues and Charlton Linked With Owls Midfielder
Monday, 17th May 2021 17:11
Town and Charlton are reported to be among a number of clubs showing interest in Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt.
Hunt, who turns 21 later in the month, is out of contract with his hometown club this summer but with the recently-relegated Owls believed to have an option to keep him for a further season.
However, according to the Sheffield Star, clubs in the Championship and League One including the Blues and Addicks are monitoring the youngster’s situation.
Wednesday have until the third Saturday in May to exercise their option and the central midfielder is said to favour remaining with his current club.
Hunt, who was called up by the Republic of Ireland at U19 level, has made six senior starts and eight sub appearances having come through the ranks at Hillsborough.
Players aged 21 and under don’t count towards the squad of 22 outfield players which League One clubs will be limited to in 2021/22.
Meanwhile, Paul Cook’s Wigan captain Sam Morsy, who moved to Middlesbrough on a three-year deal last summer, starting to follow Town on Twitter has caught the eye of Town fans on social media.
While Cook is a big fan of the Egyptian international and Town are setting their sights high when it comes to summer recruitment, it would be a big shock if the 29-year-old would drop to League One having been a regular in the Championship for Boro this season.
Photo: Action Images
|
