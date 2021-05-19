Gills Linked With Judge

Wednesday, 19th May 2021 09:38 Gillingham are reported to have joined Colchester United in showing interest in released Blues midfielder Alan Judge. The 32-year-old left Portman Road last month having made 29 League One starts with a 30th set to trigger another year on his deal, something manager Paul Cook was unwilling to do. Colchester are understood to be keen on the former Republic of Ireland international and now, according to the EADT, the Gills are also keen on the former Brentford man.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Reuserscurtains added 09:46 - May 19

I’ll try not to judge Gillingham on that one. 0

Elmswell_Blue added 10:42 - May 19

The chance to play for Evans! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments