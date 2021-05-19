Season Ticket Holders to Get Full Refund Over Three Years
Wednesday, 19th May 2021 14:30
Town have revised their 2020/21 season ticket refund plans with all fans now set to receive an additional £231 in TeamCard points over the next three years.
The club initially planned to refund this year's near 9,000 season ticket holders, who were unable to attend games, the price of their seats minus £230 to cover the cost of watching each of the Blues’ home games on iFollow.
However, after complaints, among them season ticket holders who watched no or few games, some with no Internet access and were therefore unable to use iFollow, and families living in the same house who purchased multiple tickets, and after extensive lobbying from the Supporters Club, Town reviewed the situation and have issued a revised plan in a statement.
Last year, the club attempted to protect itself from the most serious impacts of prolonged Covid-related stadium closure by introducing terms for season ticket sales that allowed the club to substitute iFollow streaming of games if ‘behind closed doors football’ was forced upon us.
Under the strictest interpretation of those terms, the club did not have to offer any refunds but instead had to make iFollow streaming of games available to season ticket holders under best endeavours.
The club subsequently went beyond this and offered to refund all monies to season ticket holders in excess of the notional £230 cost of providing iFollow streaming of matches.
Many supporters found this acceptable but some felt they had been treated unfairly, either because they did not want the iFollow stream, or because more than one person in their household was being forced to pay for it, or because they did not have internet access. The board of the club is sympathetic to these issues and therefore has introduced the following:
With effect from June 7th (to give us time to adapt our systems), all season ticket holders from 2020/21 except U19s and U12s (who have rolled over tickets) will be able to claim a credit of up to £77 in TeamCard points in each of the next three seasons. That totals £231 and these points can be used:
*In the club shop, either in person or online
*Towards season ticket purchase
Current rules limit the total we can spend on the playing squad to 60 per cent of our net revenue in any one season. Supporters will significantly assist the club's position by spreading this rebate over three years.
For full details of how the TeamCard points will work and how you may use them are available below.
*Adult and senior season ticket holders who retained their ticket through the 2020/21 campaign may claim TeamCard points to the value of £77 in each of the next three seasons (£231 in total).
*U23 season ticket holders who retained their ticket through the 2020/21 campaign may claim TeamCard points to the value of their season ticket (ie £176, £181 or £191 spread over three seasons).
*Those adult, senior and U23 season ticket holders who cancelled their ticket during the season may claim TeamCard points on a pro-rata basis.
*U19 and U12 season ticket holders do not qualify for this plan as their tickets have already been rolled over at no cost to them.
Remind Me About TeamCard
What Do I Do First
Where Can I Use My TeamCard Points?
Retail
What can I buy: All merchandise including home and away shirts, leisurewear, gifts etc.
You can email the Ticket Office at mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk and our ticket office staff will help you.
Please note the club’s sales department is directly contacting all those who had a seasonal hospitality package to discuss the 2021/22 season.
