Season Ticket Holders to Get Full Refund Over Three Years

Wednesday, 19th May 2021 14:30 Town have revised their 2020/21 season ticket refund plans with all fans now set to receive an additional £231 in TeamCard points over the next three years. The club initially planned to refund this year's near 9,000 season ticket holders, who were unable to attend games, the price of their seats minus £230 to cover the cost of watching each of the Blues’ home games on iFollow. However, after complaints, among them season ticket holders who watched no or few games, some with no Internet access and were therefore unable to use iFollow, and families living in the same house who purchased multiple tickets, and after extensive lobbying from the Supporters Club, Town reviewed the situation and have issued a revised plan in a statement. Last year, the club attempted to protect itself from the most serious impacts of prolonged Covid-related stadium closure by introducing terms for season ticket sales that allowed the club to substitute iFollow streaming of games if ‘behind closed doors football’ was forced upon us. Under the strictest interpretation of those terms, the club did not have to offer any refunds but instead had to make iFollow streaming of games available to season ticket holders under best endeavours. The club subsequently went beyond this and offered to refund all monies to season ticket holders in excess of the notional £230 cost of providing iFollow streaming of matches. Many supporters found this acceptable but some felt they had been treated unfairly, either because they did not want the iFollow stream, or because more than one person in their household was being forced to pay for it, or because they did not have internet access. The board of the club is sympathetic to these issues and therefore has introduced the following:

With effect from June 7th (to give us time to adapt our systems), all season ticket holders from 2020/21 except U19s and U12s (who have rolled over tickets) will be able to claim a credit of up to £77 in TeamCard points in each of the next three seasons. That totals £231 and these points can be used:



* As a donation to the club. We will include the names of all who donate in a dedicated thank-you page in the club matchday programme throughout the season *In the club shop, either in person or online



*For home match tickets/memberships either online or in the ticket office



*In the FanZone bar and Beattie’s for refreshments *Towards season ticket purchase

It is important to the club to spread the burden of this plan over three seasons otherwise it may potentially impact the club’s ability to invest in the playing squad. Current rules limit the total we can spend on the playing squad to 60 per cent of our net revenue in any one season. Supporters will significantly assist the club's position by spreading this rebate over three years.



If any season ticket holders wish to assist further, they may donate their TeamCard points to the club. We should be hugely grateful for this and will include the names of all who donate in a dedicated thank-you page in the club matchday programme throughout this season. For full details of how the TeamCard points will work and how you may use them are available below. *Adult and senior season ticket holders who retained their ticket through the 2020/21 campaign may claim TeamCard points to the value of £77 in each of the next three seasons (£231 in total). *U23 season ticket holders who retained their ticket through the 2020/21 campaign may claim TeamCard points to the value of their season ticket (ie £176, £181 or £191 spread over three seasons). *Those adult, senior and U23 season ticket holders who cancelled their ticket during the season may claim TeamCard points on a pro-rata basis. *U19 and U12 season ticket holders do not qualify for this plan as their tickets have already been rolled over at no cost to them. Remind Me About TeamCard

TeamCard is the Club’s loyalty points scheme. It works the same way as any loyalty card. If you purchase goods from the Planet Blue store or online or home match tickets or memberships, either online or via the matchday ticket office, you will be allocated TeamCard points on your season ticket card which you can use to get money off future purchases. What Do I Do First

Season ticket holders from 2020/21 will be able to choose from three options on our ticketing website at https://tickets.itfc.co.uk between 7th June and 30th June The options are: 1. Donate your TeamCard points to the club.



2. Receive TeamCard points for use around the club throughout next season. The points will be activated as soon as you receive your season card, expected to be mid July.



3. Use your TeamCard points to reduce the price of your 2021/22 season ticket. If you choose this option the ticket office will adjust your Direct Debit payment accordingly. Those who didn’t use the Direct Debit scheme will be given a rebate.

The option to claim points will expire if no selection is made by 30th June. Where Can I Use My TeamCard Points? Retail

Where can I use them: The Planet Blue superstore and on >the club’s online shop. What can I buy: All merchandise including home and away shirts, leisurewear, gifts etc.

Tickets

Where can I use them: The matchday ticket office and the >club’s online ticket service

What can I buy: Home match tickets, memberships, put towards season tickets.

Matchday

Where can I use them: In the FanZone bar and Beattie’s

What can I buy: Food and drink.

Deadline For Use

TeamCard points claimed must be used by the end of that season. For example, any claimed now will expire on 31 May, 2022.

Donate to the Club

If season ticket holders wish to donate their TeamCard points to the Club, use the online selection option. We will add your name to the ‘thank you’ page that will appear in every edition of the 2021/22 matchday programme. Ipswich Town FC will be hugely grateful for your help.



Any Questions You can email the Ticket Office at mainticketoffice@itfc.co.uk and our ticket office staff will help you. Please note the club’s sales department is directly contacting all those who had a seasonal hospitality package to discuss the 2021/22 season.

Photo: Action Images



TractorCam added 14:39 - May 19

They didn't need to do this, very nice touch. 9

CraigEdwards added 14:39 - May 19

Wow what a fantastic offer by the club. You can really feel the change with in the new owners. They have listened to the supporters and acted professionally

Think this is going to be a massive club once again. COYBs 5

itsonlyme added 14:44 - May 19

Fair enough from the club. You have to say they are doing everything they can to get on the side of the supporters and are a breath of fresh air after the previous owner. They deserve to sell as many season tickets as possible as a thank you from the supporters. 5

RegencyBlue added 14:51 - May 19

This is what proper ownership looks like!



No doubt there will still be some who complain but that is a generous offer. 3

Spanishblueblood added 14:57 - May 19

Don't want to be too presumptuous but i think we may have got our club back!!

Thank you!!! 6

carlisleaway added 14:58 - May 19

The club have responded very well and feel they can do no more....but watch this space for the moaners to come out. At the end of the day ITFC is a business and by us supporting them again next season we will have done our bit.. 1

Hipsterectomy added 15:07 - May 19

What about us fans who didn’t buy season tickets? Left out once again -7

CraigEdwards added 15:18 - May 19

I think that’s rewarding loyalty /Hipsterectomy/ 1

