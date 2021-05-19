Supporters Club Welcomes Revised Season Ticket Compensation



The official Supporters Club has welcomed Town’s decision to offer increased compensation to season ticket holders following complaints from a number of fans regarding their initial plans. The Supporters Club was contacted by a number of fans unhappy with the proposals outlined by the club - as was TWTD - which would have seen season ticket holders charged £230 for Town’s iFollow coverage, despite many not having utlilised the service and in some cases having no Internet connection. In a statement chairman Mark Ramsay told TWTD: “Over the past few weeks we had become aware of many season ticket holders who were more than unhappy at being deducted £230 for access to iFollow for home games last season, especially when we thought it was to be a free service. “Whilst it did enable season ticket holders to watch all home games, it did not take into account those without access to the Internet or households with multiple season ticket holders.



“We lobbied the club hard on behalf of all season ticket holders giving them many specific examples, names and customer numbers, suggesting a compromise should be reached. “In fairness to the club they kept in contact with me throughout and engaged with other forum groups as well. This has led to today’s announcement, which is fair to all and a great gesture by the club and the new owners.



“Now is the time to move on, renew our season tickets, encourage others to join us and get behind the team and the new owners in preparation for what we hope will be an exciting and entertaining season ahead.



“We are all looking forward to getting back to Portman Road, I hope to see you there!”

Photo: Contributed



SouperJim added 16:40 - May 19

Credit where it's due, I've been critical of the official supporters club in the past for not doing enough to hold the club to account (particularly during Evans tenure), but they've done a great job here. 2

