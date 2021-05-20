Town Topic: The Day We Won the UEFA Cup

Thursday, 20th May 2021 09:54 Today marks the 40th anniversary of the Blues' 1981 UEFA Cup triumph, what are your memories of the final in Amsterdam and of that European run as a whole? Add your recollections of the games and the trips, your favourite moments, photos or YouTube videos in the comments section below.

Photo: Action Images



BlueandTruesince82 added 10:03 - May 20

My memory is having to watch it on VHS because I wasn't born yet. Gutted I didn't get to live through the glory days. 0

Ftnfwest added 10:57 - May 20

Went to first leg but couldn't get anyone to take me to Amsterdam (was only 15). As i lived in Cambridge, out of local radio range, i was listening to National Radio sports programmes none of which had commentary, just periodical updates when a goal went in. 3 years later both legs of the final (with spurs involved) were live on tv.... Unbelievable relief when the whistle went though, great times. 0

ElephantintheRoom added 11:00 - May 20

My memory is that it was the night we won it, rather than the day. And it was a bit more nerve wracking than it should have been, largely because Town were utterly shot by then. Plus a tad overconfident when Thijssen scored early on. 0

