Gills Linked With Chambers and Other Departing Blues
Thursday, 20th May 2021 13:02
Skipper Luke Chambers is reportedly among a number of departing Blues players interesting Gillingham.
The Gills have already been linked with a move for Alan Judge, who was released by the Blues last month, now the EADT reports that Chambers and other Town players who are moving on as free agents or have been made available for transfer are on manager Steve Evans’s radar.
Former Blues keeper Tomas Holy, among those who has been told he can leave, was with the Kent club until joining the Blues two summers ago and there is a vacancy between the sticks at the Priestfield with Jack Bonham moving on.
Skipper Chambers, 35, who is leaving the club after nine years, and Judge are also understood to be interesting Colchester United, along with Cole Skuse and Freddie Sears. It's likely that Chambers and Judge in particular will have plenty of options as they look for new clubs.
There is set to be a major turnaround on the Portman Road playing staff this summer with boss Paul Cook having released a number of those out of contract and with virtually everyone else told they can look for new clubs and that offers will be listened to.
Luton skipper Sonny Bradley currently appears closest to becoming Town’s first signing of the summer with one source having told TWTD that the deal to recruit the centre-half is done barring any late unexpected developments. The 29-year-old’s Hatters contract is up at the end of June.
Elsewhere, Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony says his club’s transfer-listed striker Mo Eisa would be ideal for the likes of the Blues.
“He would get 25 goals in a good League One team like Charlton, Oxford, Ipswich or Portsmouth,” MacAnthony told the Peterborough Telegraph.
“Teams that play good football and create a lot of chances. Promotions are hard without a goalscorer, but they come at a price.
“There’s a reason why I paid a million pounds for Mo a couple of years ago. He’s driven by goals and a desire to play rather than money.
“His ratio of goals-per-game is not that bad. He formed a great partnership with Ivan Toney, but started to struggle because we started playing one up front and we had Toney and then Jonson Clarke-Harris.
“Mo would suit MK Dons with the brand of football they play. All they lacked at times last season was a goalscorer. They wanted him last season, but they wouldn’t pay the price.”
Sudan-born Eisa, 26, has made 45 starts and 26 sub appearances for Posh, scoring 21 times, having joined them after a year at incoming Blues’ CEO Mark Ashton’s Bristol City in which he rarely featured.
Meanwhile, former Blues forward Noel Hunt, who was understood to be among the candidates to join Town’s coaching staff, is set to be named ex-Blues loanee Richie Wellens’s assistant at Doncaster Rovers.
Photo: Matchday Images
