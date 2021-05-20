Wilson Joins Plymouth

Thursday, 20th May 2021 15:12 Released Blues central defender James Wilson has agreed to join fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle once his Town contract expires at the end of June. Once-called Wales international Wilson, the Blues’ Player of the Year in 2020/21, was released by Town after two years at the end of the season. Wilson, 32, made 47 starts and two sub appearances for Town, scoring twice, having joined on a free transfer following a trial in the summer of 2019 having left Lincoln. Welcome to Home Park, James Wilson.#pafc — Plymouth Argyle FC (@Only1Argyle) May 20, 2021

Photo: Matchday Images



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 15:15 - May 20

I think he'll do well for them. Pretty solid for us whenever he played. Good luck, James! 6

Hipsterectomy added 15:27 - May 20

He came in and did a good job. Shame we can’t say that about most of the recent signings. 4

Suffolkboy added 15:41 - May 20

Good man ! Enjoy ,keep up the standards ; pity we can’t fit you in .

COYB 0

chepstowblue added 15:43 - May 20

Glad he's sorted himself out a good deal nice and quickly. Did well for us over the last couple of seasons and deserves to remain at league 1 level. Plymouth should be an ideal fit for him. 0

ThaiBlue added 15:53 - May 20

Always a decent peformer should of kept him 4 another season,good luck 2 him. 0

Timefliesbyintheblue added 15:54 - May 20

Would not have been disappointed to see him stay as there has been little wrong with our defensive performances over the last few seasons; and he contributed to that - a good solid player. 0

