Wilson Joins Plymouth
Thursday, 20th May 2021 15:12
Released Blues central defender James Wilson has agreed to join fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle once his Town contract expires at the end of June.
Once-called Wales international Wilson, the Blues’ Player of the Year in 2020/21, was released by Town after two years at the end of the season.
Wilson, 32, made 47 starts and two sub appearances for Town, scoring twice, having joined on a free transfer following a trial in the summer of 2019 having left Lincoln.
Photo: Matchday Images
