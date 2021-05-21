Wilson: We Weren't Really Ready to Get Promoted
Friday, 21st May 2021 12:36
Departed Blues centre-half James Wilson, who agreed to join Plymouth Argyle yesterday, says he’ll look back fondly on his two years at Portman Road and admits Town weren’t ready to get promoted.
Wilson, 32, was released earlier in the month and will move to the Pilgrims on a two-year deal once his Town terms are up at the end of June.
“I look back on it really fondly,” the once-capped-Wales international told the Plymouth Herald when asked about his time with Town.
“It was frustrating at times. We had a massive squad and the manager [Paul Lambert] was always tinkering with the team.
“But when I did play I really enjoyed it so I think that’s what you have got to take away from it.
“I think we underachieved in terms of the fans’ eyes, but if you look at the squad on paper we weren’t really ready to get promoted.
“We did okay, we did alright. That side of it was frustrating as well but I definitely enjoyed my time there.”
Reflecting on his release, he added: “When the new manager [Paul Cook] came in he said pretty early that he wanted his own players and he was very honest about it.
“Look, I’m not precious about it. It is what it is. It has happened before to people. I wasn’t happy leaving but, at the same time, it was a new chapter so I’m looking forward to it.”
Wilson, who fans voted 2020/21’s Player of the Year, says his move to Home Park happened very swiftly with Fleetwood Town, Gillingham and Bristol Rovers also believed to have been keen to recruit him this summer.
“It came about really quick, literally as soon as the season finished we were in touch,” he said. “It means we can come down and have a proper look about and find somewhere to live.
“I have moved in July and August sometimes before and it’s a nightmare trying to logistically sort it.
“I have got a wife and daughter and they will be coming with me. We have moved a lot over the years so they are used to it by now.
“Bristol is not far, I grew up playing there, and one of my friends went to university in Plymouth so I spent quite a few nights out down here. It’s a nice place.”
Regarding manager Ryan Lowe, he added: “He has been great. When he rang me, initially we talked about football for ages - how he wanted to play, what he wanted to do this season and the kind of players he wanted to bring in.
“I got off the phone and said to my wife it sounded great. He’s really enthusiastic, it’s what you want in a manager so I’m looking forward to it.”
Elsewhere, the Huddersfield Examiner reports that Huddersfield Town are closing in on the signing of former Blues striker Jordan Rhodes, who had also been linked with a return to Portman Road.
The Championship Terriers, who Rhodes joined from Town in 2009, had always been viewed as favourites for his signature. The 31-year-old departure from Sheffield Wednesday was confirmed yesterday.
Photo: Matchday Images
|
