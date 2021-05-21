TWTD Questionnaire 2020/21

Friday, 21st May 2021 13:05 Welcome to the annual TWTD Questionnaire, your chance to look back in judgement at Town's 2020/21 season. The results of the TWTD Questionnaire will be made available once TWTD's supercomputer, the Osborne 1.0, has finished the processing later in the summer. This year, due to the absence of fans, a number of regular questions are missing, among them the best away day, best away fans at Portman Road and ratings on the concourse bars and FanZone. Thankfully it seems likely they'll be back on next year's survey. Similarly, there are no questions on ITFC Women's season with their league programme having lasted only four matches. They'll be back on next year's questionnaire, ideally with the Tractor Girls in a higher division. It's still fairly long, so leave the odd question out if you can't decide on an answer, it doesn't apply to you, you're getting a bit bored or you're starting to feel tired. All answers will be treated in the strictest confidence. The TWTD Questionnaire, has been run for more than 20 years and is the biggest annual survey carried out amongst Town supporters with 1636 fans responding last year. All the relevant people are made aware of the results. To fill in this year’s TWTD Questionnaire and to look at those from previous seasons, click here.

