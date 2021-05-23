Blues Linked With Former Pompey Keeper-Coach

Sunday, 23rd May 2021 09:42 Former Portsmouth goalkeeping-coach John Keeley is reportedly being targeted by Town boss Paul Cook. Keeley left the Pompey staff earlier this week having been in his role for a second stint for the last five years and, according to The Sun on Sunday, is now wanted by the Blues. The 59-year-old from Plaistow was with Southend, Brighton twice, Oldham, Oxford (loan), Reading (loan), Chester (loan), Colchester, Stockport, Peterborough, Chelmsford and Worthing as a player. Keeley initially joined Portsmouth as their academy goalkeeping-coach in 2007 after a spell working at Brighton. He stepped up to coach the senior keepers in 2010 before moving on in 2013. Spells with Blackburn, again at Brighton and in the Chinese Premier League with Guangzhou R&F, where Terry Butcher would later also spend time coaching, followed before he was brought back to Pompey by Cook during his spell as manager at Fratton Park ahead of 2016/17. Town are after a new goalkeeping-coach with Jimmy Walker having left last month. Academy keeper-coach Carl Pentney filled in in the role in the final few games of the season.

Photo: Action Images



BryanPlug added 10:02 - May 23

But he’s not a Scouser -1

fergalsharkey added 10:17 - May 23

we will have more coaches than national express. 0

WeWereZombies added 10:17 - May 23

At this rate Town are going to have fifty backroom staff and five players... 0

ITFC_Jenx added 10:19 - May 23

Great appointment and very experienced for the job. 0

wychyblue added 10:27 - May 23

Bringing Craig Mcgilvelly with him ? 0

sospier added 10:29 - May 23

I’ii be even more happy when we eventually see some new players entering the fold although I expect we are waiting for June 1st before things get moving. 0

