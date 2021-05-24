FanZone Mural to Pay Tribute to Season Ticket Holders

Monday, 24th May 2021 13:24 Town will pay tribute to the near-9,000 who bought season tickets for the 2020/21 season in the FanZone during the campaign ahead. The names of all those who purchased seats ahead of a season which was always expected to be impacted by the Covid pandemic will appear on a mural to be created as a thank-you by the club. The mural will stand where the giant team group is currently sited. Only a small number of fans were able to go to any games at all during 2020/21 with 2,000 season ticket holders selected via a ballot having been at the Burton and Portsmouth matches with all other fixtures behind closed doors. Last week, Town issued a revised compensation plan for 2020/21 season ticket holders. Meanwhile, the Blues say it’s unlikely the FanZone will open for this summer’s European Championship fixtures. The FanZone has become a popular venue for fans for England’s games at recent summer tournaments.

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Unhinged_dynamo added 13:28 - May 24

Fair play to the club for this, they don't have to do it and wouldn't of done in the past... Someone will find a negative twist on it tho I'm sure 0

Pendejo added 14:02 - May 24

It's the little touches that often go far in improving a company's public image.



Well done.



Roll on 21/22 0

MerseyBlue added 14:05 - May 24

Nice touch, little things like this add up 0

Pencilpete added 14:17 - May 24

Like Big Mick used to say "you're either inside the tent p1ssing out, or outside the tent p1ssing in"



For too long under ME it felt like we had been been shoved out of the tent and not really given a choice but slowly we are being invited back in



We are a better club when everyone is united and we are bit by bit getting back to that



Another nice gesture by the club :) 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments