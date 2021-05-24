FanZone Mural to Pay Tribute to Season Ticket Holders
Monday, 24th May 2021 13:24
Town will pay tribute to the near-9,000 who bought season tickets for the 2020/21 season in the FanZone during the campaign ahead.
The names of all those who purchased seats ahead of a season which was always expected to be impacted by the Covid pandemic will appear on a mural to be created as a thank-you by the club. The mural will stand where the giant team group is currently sited.
Only a small number of fans were able to go to any games at all during 2020/21 with 2,000 season ticket holders selected via a ballot having been at the Burton and Portsmouth matches with all other fixtures behind closed doors.
Last week, Town issued a revised compensation plan for 2020/21 season ticket holders.
Meanwhile, the Blues say it’s unlikely the FanZone will open for this summer’s European Championship fixtures.
The FanZone has become a popular venue for fans for England’s games at recent summer tournaments.
Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC
