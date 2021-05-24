Town Confirm Costin Appointment as Fitness Coach Ashton Joins and Bowman Departs

Monday, 24th May 2021 14:49

Town have confirmed the appointment of Andy Costin as head of sports science, as revealed by TWTD a fortnight ago, while former Leicester Cityand Stevenage defender Jon Ashton (pictured) has joined the club as first-team fitness coach and director of football Dave Bowman has left Portman Road.

Costin departed Bristol City last month having joined the Robins as head of sports science and analysis in March last year. Prior to that he spent seven months at Stevenage as head of sports science.

Born in Gawler, South Australia, Costin was teaching PE before taking his career in its current direction in his late 20s.

Ashton no relation to incoming CEO Mark, started his career with Leicester but played most of his football for Stevenage, where he made 225 appearances and wore the captain's armband.

The 38-year-old, who also featured for Notts County (loan), Oxford United, Rushden & Diamonds, Grays Athletic, Crawley, Braintree and hometown club Nuneaton during his time as a player, returned to Broadhall Way as fitness coach in the summer of 2018.

“Both Jon and Andy are great additions to the support staff we are establishing,” Town’s recently-appointed director of performance Andy Rolls told the club website.

Town's previous fitness coach Jim Henry, whose official job title was head of athletic performance/sports science, left the club in November following friction with the club's football management team but was retained as a consultant with his contract up this summer. The Scottish former judo athlete, 69, has now formally departed Portman Road.

Bowman, 60, had been Town’s chief scout, although working under the job title director of football, since Mick McCarthy’s appointment in 2012 having also worked with the former Blues boss at his other clubs and also during his more recent spell in charge of the Republic of Ireland.

It would be little surprise if Bowman were to join McCarthy at Cardiff City this summer.

Elsewhere, former Blues defender John McGreal is the bookies' favourite for the vacant manager's role at Swindon Town, who were relegated to League Two during 2020/21.

McGreal, a close friend of Town boss Paul Cook from their days at Tranmere together, had appeared to be in the running for a role on the Blues' backroom team but, as previously reported, has been on the lookout for a club of his own.





Photo: Action Images

90z added 15:00 - May 24

The backroom foundations coming along nicely! 3

ArnieM added 15:02 - May 24

Can’t be many more of the back room staff to come in now ?! 1

OwainG1992 added 15:04 - May 24

Good to hear.

It's great that Cook is being allowed to build the backroom staff he wants to put in place. 1

multiplescoregasms added 15:14 - May 24

Like to see PC getting the staff he feels will improve the whole club. Let's hope he starts being able to bring in the players aswell. Actually looking forward to the season already :-) 1

Bazza8564 added 15:22 - May 24

Another piece of the jigsaw done. When Mark Ashton arrives in June we can then expect to start meaningful progress with player recruitment. 0

bluesteal74 added 15:25 - May 24

The season can't come soon enough for me, now that nearly all the back room staff are sorted I can't wait to see some new signings. 0

ArnieM added 15:35 - May 24

Judging by the eadt article today I’d say Ashton is already working in some limited capacity on behalf of ITFC , although not fully yet. 0

GlenPennyfather added 15:39 - May 24

Feeling sorry for Paul Lambert for the first time. Town are now building exactly the kind of infrastructure he was crying out for --- however, it seems that a change of ownership was required, and his results/attitude meant that he never made it from one owner to the other 1

mib added 15:59 - May 24

Glenpennyfather, Totally agree, I always thought that Lambert drew the short straw. Still not sure of Cook. 0

tractorboybig added 16:03 - May 24

may be too many chiefs and not enough indians? 0