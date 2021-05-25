Town Launch Cashback Website

Tuesday, 25th May 2021 11:08 Town have launched Ipswich Town Exclusive Rewards, a website where Blues fans can shop online and earn cashback while also financially supporting the club. Fans can save money each time they shop online via daily voucher code deals and sales promotion discounts with thousands of retailers offering holidays, beauty, fashion, homeware, insurance and other products. Thirty per cent of the cashback generated will go to the club. To sign up, visit https://ipswichtownfc.exclusiverewards.co.uk.



Photo: Action Images



