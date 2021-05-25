Skuse's Colchester Move Confirmed
Tuesday, 25th May 2021 15:44
Released Blues midfielder Cole Skuse has agreed to join Colchester United on a two-year deal from July 1st.
TWTD revealed at the start of the month that Skuse, 35, had been spotted at the JobServe Community Stadium with close friend and former Blues defender Wayne Brown, who is currently the manager of Maldon & Tiptree, a club with close links with the U’s.
Colchester director of football Tony Humes, another former Town defender, is pleased to get the deal done so early in the window.
“It's fantastic for us to get Cole in and done so quickly,” he told the League Two side’s official website.
“He's a quality midfielder that will certainly add to what we have here already, but he's also a great role model to have around our younger players.
“His standards and professionalism will always be extremely high and that can only be good for the other lads.
“Playing the number of games he has, at the level he has, proves how good his footballing qualities are, and him being here is great for the club and can only be good for the likes of Noah Chilvers and Brendan Wirdeu to learn from.”
Skuse joined Town from Bristol City in the summer of 2013 on a free transfer and made 268 starts and 10 appearances from the bench. He was a key member of the Blues side which reached the Championship play-offs in 2014/15.
The U's are also understood to be keen on signing Alan Judge, Freddie Sears and Luke Chambers who also left Portman Road at the end of the season.
Meanwhile, former Blues centre-half Tom Eastman, 29, has extended his stay at Colchester for a further two years having moved to the U's from Town in the summer of 2011.
Photo: Pagepix
