Skuse's Colchester Move Confirmed

Tuesday, 25th May 2021 15:44

Released Blues midfielder Cole Skuse has agreed to join Colchester United on a two-year deal from July 1st.

TWTD revealed at the start of the month that Skuse, 35, had been spotted at the JobServe Community Stadium with close friend and former Blues defender Wayne Brown, who is currently the manager of Maldon & Tiptree, a club with close links with the U’s.

Colchester director of football Tony Humes, another former Town defender, is pleased to get the deal done so early in the window.

“It's fantastic for us to get Cole in and done so quickly,” he told the League Two side’s official website.

“He's a quality midfielder that will certainly add to what we have here already, but he's also a great role model to have around our younger players.

“His standards and professionalism will always be extremely high and that can only be good for the other lads.

“Playing the number of games he has, at the level he has, proves how good his footballing qualities are, and him being here is great for the club and can only be good for the likes of Noah Chilvers and Brendan Wirdeu to learn from.”

Skuse joined Town from Bristol City in the summer of 2013 on a free transfer and made 268 starts and 10 appearances from the bench. He was a key member of the Blues side which reached the Championship play-offs in 2014/15.

The U's are also understood to be keen on signing Alan Judge, Freddie Sears and Luke Chambers who also left Portman Road at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, former Blues centre-half Tom Eastman, 29, has extended his stay at Colchester for a further two years having moved to the U's from Town in the summer of 2011.

✍️ 𝐒𝐊𝐔𝐒𝐄 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒



Midfielder with almost 600 professional appearances, Cole Skuse, signs a two-year deal with #ColU ahead of the 2021/22 season. 👇 — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) May 25, 2021





Photo: Pagepix

Timefliesbyintheblue added 15:47 - May 25

What a good move for all concerned. Sometimes maligned at ITFC, but only by those with a poor insight into the game in general. I wish him well, and Colchester you have made an astute signing. 17

BlueBertie added 15:54 - May 25

Good for him but he should be playing for a team at the bottom end of the 4th division. -9

chicoazul added 15:55 - May 25

Good luck Cole! 5

Cookycrew added 15:56 - May 25

A good (late career) 2 year deal for a good reliable Pro. Served us well for many years. 4

tractor_lady added 15:56 - May 25

That’s a very good move for them... 3

acj added 15:56 - May 25

Hope he does well there! Reckon that's a really good signing for them. 4

ImAbeliever added 16:06 - May 25

Good man 3

rogie_dog added 16:10 - May 25

Good man Skusie 2

istanblue added 16:22 - May 25

Found his level. -4

norfolkbluey added 16:26 - May 25

All the very best at Colchester. You will be a good servant there as you have been at Ipswich and the bonus is you won't have to move House. 1

Saxonblue74 added 16:27 - May 25

Good luck to him. Came in for a lot of criticism after the "proper blokes" comment, but those two words sum him up perfectly. The game could do with a few more. 0

Skip73 added 16:32 - May 25

Saxon, Town could've done with a few more last season instead of the spineless wimps that bottled it every week. 0

Pencilpete added 16:33 - May 25

No issues with Skuse for me, I'm glad he is fixed up at a decent club and doesn't have to uproot his family.



I wish him well and I think he'll do a decent job for them 0

BigHibbs added 16:33 - May 25

you couldnt really say he has declined, as this year was mainly injured and last season he was as consistent as always. A super signing in league 2. They are putting good squad together for next that could have quite a few players from

Micks time here !



Nouble, Smith and Gerken already there. Plus Skuse. Potentially Sears and Chambers ? I for one will be going up the a12 to watch a few games ! 0