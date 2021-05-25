Siegrist: I'm Aiming For the Next Step in My Career
Tuesday, 25th May 2021 16:30
Reported Blues and Celtic target Benjamin Siegrist says he’s not looking to force a move away from Dundee United but is eyeing the next step in his career.
The 29-year-old Terrors keeper was linked with the Blues earlier in the month and has been mentioned in connection with Celtic since January.
“I don't want to force a change, but I am already aiming for the next step in my career,” Siegrist told Swiss newspaper Blick.
Regarding Celtic monitoring him, he added: “If there is interest, I'll take a close look.”
Blick say the same applies to the Blues, who earlier this month were reported to be eyeing a £400,000 move for Swiss-born Siegrist, who joined the Aston Villa youth set-up when 16 having previously been with hometown club FC Therwil and FC Basel.
While at Villa Siegrist spent time on loan at Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Solihull Moors and Wycombe Wanderers.
Having been unable to break into the first team at Villa Park, the 6ft 5in tall keeper, who has been capped by Switzerland at U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, moved on to Vaduz in Liechtenstein in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £210,000.
After two years in which he won the Liechtenstein Football Cup twice, Siegrist departed for Dundee United, with whom he won the Scottish Championship in 2019/20, where former Blues keeper Neil Alexander is the goalkeeping coach and where he is contracted for another year.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]