Siegrist: I'm Aiming For the Next Step in My Career

Tuesday, 25th May 2021 16:30 Reported Blues and Celtic target Benjamin Siegrist says he’s not looking to force a move away from Dundee United but is eyeing the next step in his career. The 29-year-old Terrors keeper was linked with the Blues earlier in the month and has been mentioned in connection with Celtic since January. “I don't want to force a change, but I am already aiming for the next step in my career,” Siegrist told Swiss newspaper Blick. Regarding Celtic monitoring him, he added: “If there is interest, I'll take a close look.” Blick say the same applies to the Blues, who earlier this month were reported to be eyeing a £400,000 move for Swiss-born Siegrist, who joined the Aston Villa youth set-up when 16 having previously been with hometown club FC Therwil and FC Basel. While at Villa Siegrist spent time on loan at Burton Albion, Cambridge United, Solihull Moors and Wycombe Wanderers. Having been unable to break into the first team at Villa Park, the 6ft 5in tall keeper, who has been capped by Switzerland at U17, U18, U19 and U21 levels, moved on to Vaduz in Liechtenstein in the summer of 2016 for a fee of £210,000. After two years in which he won the Liechtenstein Football Cup twice, Siegrist departed for Dundee United, with whom he won the Scottish Championship in 2019/20, where former Blues keeper Neil Alexander is the goalkeeping coach and where he is contracted for another year.

Photo: Action Images



sospier added 16:39 - May 25

Good possibility and good height.Perhaps Neil will help make his mind up. 0

mojo added 16:42 - May 25

So if he is taking a closer look at interest from Celtic what sort of look is he giving interest from Ipswich? 0

