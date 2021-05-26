Nash Lands FAI Coaching Role

Wednesday, 26th May 2021 11:18 Departing Town academy coach Gerard Nash has been appointed to a new role with the Football Association of Ireland. Nash, 34, left Playford Road earlier this month after 19 years at the club as first a player and then coach. The Dubliner has been appointed to a new FAI position of high performance coach, a role which will see him working on elite player development focusing on the best Irish youngsters. Prior to his Town departure Nash had been analysing the first-team’s opposition, while also monitoring the progress of Blues players out on loan and having some involvement in coaching young players. Until September last year he had been the U23s coach, having been in charge of the U18s from 2013 until 2016. From 2006 to 2012 he was assistant academy manager. Nash became an academy coach after his fledgling playing career as a centre-half was ended in 2006 after he suffered cruciate knee ligament injuries, having made one senior sub appearance for the Town in addition to spells on loan at Hartlepool and Southend. He had joined the Blues’ academy as a scholar in 2002. Capped by the Republic of Ireland at U17 level, Nash was twice linked with the manager’s job at hometown club St Patrick’s Athletic while with Town and had been mentioned in connection with a role on former Blues boss Jim Magilton’s staff at Dundalk prior to taking his new job.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ImAbeliever added 11:32 - May 26

Good luck 2

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments