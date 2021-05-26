Bradley Signs New Luton Deal

Wednesday, 26th May 2021 11:42 Luton Town have confirmed that Blues target Sonny Bradley has signed a new deal at Kenilworth Road. Town were close to agreeing terms with the 29-year-old, who was set to be a free agent this summer. But on Friday it emerged that Bradley was set to stay in the Championship with the Hatters with whom he has played for the last three seasons and where he wears the captain’s armband. And Luton have now confirmed that the centre-half has put pen to paper on a new deal. “I’m really happy to have signed again,” Bradley told the official Luton website. “I said recently that I can’t wait to walk out at Kenilworth Road in front of fans again, because we all know that roof is going to come off. “We’ve come so far together and I feel that there is some unfinished business after what we’ve all been through over this past year and a bit. It’s going to be a real emotional day when that happens. “I’ve been privileged to captain the club during such a successful period and I’m excited about what the future holds now we’ve established ourselves in the Championship.”

Photo: Action Images



ImAbeliever added 11:51 - May 26

Good 0

Wallingford_Boy added 11:58 - May 26

Shame, but I think we have to be realistic and see that players are not going to come here over a side in the Championship. We have money, but that doesn't mean players will come. 0

buzbyblue added 12:03 - May 26

Seems like we were used as a link to get a better offer on the table, happens all the time so we move on..... 1

