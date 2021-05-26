Bradley Signs New Luton Deal
Wednesday, 26th May 2021 11:42
Luton Town have confirmed that Blues target Sonny Bradley has signed a new deal at Kenilworth Road.
Town were close to agreeing terms with the 29-year-old, who was set to be a free agent this summer.
But on Friday it emerged that Bradley was set to stay in the Championship with the Hatters with whom he has played for the last three seasons and where he wears the captain’s armband.
And Luton have now confirmed that the centre-half has put pen to paper on a new deal.
“I’m really happy to have signed again,” Bradley told the official Luton website.
“I said recently that I can’t wait to walk out at Kenilworth Road in front of fans again, because we all know that roof is going to come off.
“We’ve come so far together and I feel that there is some unfinished business after what we’ve all been through over this past year and a bit. It’s going to be a real emotional day when that happens.
“I’ve been privileged to captain the club during such a successful period and I’m excited about what the future holds now we’ve established ourselves in the Championship.”
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 279 bloggers
Reflections On the Change of Ownership at Ipswich by PhilR
I am in my late 50s and have supported the club for as long as I can remember.
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]