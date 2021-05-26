Defoe Linked But Deal Unlikely
Wednesday, 26th May 2021 13:20
Town have been linked with veteran Rangers striker Jermain Defoe, however, it appears a move which is unlikely to happen.
Defoe joined Rangers on loan from Bournemouth for the second half of 2019/20 before signing on a free transfer last summer. He scored seven times in five starts - three in the league - and 15 sub appearances during 2020/21.
The 38-year-old is in talks with the Glasgow giants regarding a new deal but with Football Insider reporting that Town are trying to lure him to Portman Road.
Defoe’s name has been linked with the Blues on social media for a number of weeks and while we understand he has been discussed as a potential target, it’s not a deal which is likely to happen.
Town are looking to recruit players of a higher profile than is the norm at League One level but it seems likely that Defoe’s wage requirements would put him out of the running given the SCMP limitations the Blues are working within.
Defoe is reportedly on £30,000-a-week at Rangers although will have to take a pay cut if he wants to remain at Ibrox this summer.
The Londoner was with Charlton’s academy before joining West Ham where he made his senior breakthrough having spent time on loan at Bournemouth.
Spells with Tottenham (twice), Portsmouth, Toronto FC, Sunderland and back at Dean Court on a permanent basis followed as well as 57 England caps and 20 international goals.
Photo: Action Images
