Defoe Linked But Deal Unlikely

Wednesday, 26th May 2021 13:20 Town have been linked with veteran Rangers striker Jermain Defoe, however, it appears a move which is unlikely to happen. Defoe joined Rangers on loan from Bournemouth for the second half of 2019/20 before signing on a free transfer last summer. He scored seven times in five starts - three in the league - and 15 sub appearances during 2020/21. The 38-year-old is in talks with the Glasgow giants regarding a new deal but with Football Insider reporting that Town are trying to lure him to Portman Road. Defoe’s name has been linked with the Blues on social media for a number of weeks and while we understand he has been discussed as a potential target, it’s not a deal which is likely to happen. Town are looking to recruit players of a higher profile than is the norm at League One level but it seems likely that Defoe’s wage requirements would put him out of the running given the SCMP limitations the Blues are working within. Defoe is reportedly on £30,000-a-week at Rangers although will have to take a pay cut if he wants to remain at Ibrox this summer. The Londoner was with Charlton’s academy before joining West Ham where he made his senior breakthrough having spent time on loan at Bournemouth. Spells with Tottenham (twice), Portsmouth, Toronto FC, Sunderland and back at Dean Court on a permanent basis followed as well as 57 England caps and 20 international goals.

Photo: Action Images



sospier added 13:26 - May 26

You must be joking.😂😂 3

MrJase_79 added 13:32 - May 26

This guy is 38. On what planet are we trying to sign a 38 year old. 2

Carberry added 13:32 - May 26

'The Londoner was with Charlton’s academy before joining West Ham where he made his senior breakthrough having spent time on loan at Bournemouth.' So what relevance is this to this non story? Less cut and paste please gents. -1

IpswichToon added 13:37 - May 26

I heard we were also linked with Gary Lineker 1

Esseeja added 13:45 - May 26

I'd rather sign Will Norris back on loan and he was terrible. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 13:51 - May 26

Willem Defoe more likely. 1

BigHibbs added 13:55 - May 26

hes on 30k a week. during a rebuild its not advisable to sign 38 yerar olds, gives off the wrong impression 1

Cakeman added 14:06 - May 26

I guess it’s only paper talk type stuff but moving on two 35 year olds and then signing a 38 year old would be a tad contradictory! 0

uefa1981 added 14:07 - May 26

It is our equivalent of US Phoenix signing Drogba i suppose. Carberry I feel it most odd that you are criticising the editorial content of this website. After all it is offered at a very good rate of subscription to us all. 0

ringwoodblue added 14:08 - May 26

Defoe and Jeffers upfront next season then. Should’ve kept Chambo and Ward and we could’ve changed our name to Dads Army FC 0

