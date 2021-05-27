Dartford Announce Town Friendly

Thursday, 27th May 2021 12:46 Vanarama National League South Dartford have announced a friendly against the Town first team at their Princes Park ground on Saturday 10th July (KO 1pm). The game is the first Blues senior pre-season game to be confirmed and seems likely to be the first of Town’s preparations for 2021/22. Due to Covid restrictions the match will be all-ticket with the set at 1,200. Dartford hope that the restriction can be lifted after June 21st and the maximum attendance will be higher. Tickets are on sale now here. Prices are £10 for adults, £5 for concessions over-65, £2 for youths (13-17) and £1 for juniors (under-12).

Photo: Matchday Images



Welshblue72 added 13:01 - May 27

Let’s hope we have 11 players by then 🤣 not much of a test either way thou. COYB 💙 0

