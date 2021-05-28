Bishop and Smallwood Linked

Friday, 28th May 2021 09:33 Accrington centre-forward Colby Bishop and Hull City skipper Richie Smallwood are the latest players to be linked with the Blues. According to the EADT, Bishop is among the strikers Town boss Paul Cook is eyeing this summer. Town have already been linked with plenty of frontmen this summer including Jordan Rhodes, who has rejoined his old club Huddersfield after leaving Sheffield Wednesday, Martyn Waghorn, who we understand was among the players considered by the Blues but seems likely to either stay with Derby or move to another Championship club, and Jermain Defoe, who as we reported on Tuesday was discussed but with his wages putting him out of the running. As reported earlier in the month, Oldham’s Conor McAleny is another player in whom Cook has shown interest. Yesterday, Sunderland’s Charlie Wyke was linked by a number of sources, however, we understand the 28-year-old is not on Cook's list of potential recruits. Bishop, 24, came through the youth system at hometown club Notts County and spent time on loan at Gloucester City while with the Magpies. Having made only two senior starts and two sub appearances, 5ft 11in tall Bishop left and move on to Worcester City, Boston and Leamington before returning to league football with Accrington in 2019. Bishop has netted 12 times in each of his two seasons in League One with Stanley, including two against Town in their 2-0 victory over the Blues at the Wham Stadium in 2019/20, one from the penalty spot. Huddersfield are also reported to be among a number of Championship and other League One sides keen on Bishop this summer. He is contracted to Accrington for another season with the club having an option for a further year. Central midfielder Smallwood started his career with hometown club Middlesbrough before moving on to Rotherham, Scunthorpe (loan), Blackburn Rovers and then Hull City last summer. Having been named skipper at the KCOM Stadium, the former England U18 cap helped the Tigers to the League One title and promotion to the Championship during 2020/21. The Redcar-born 30-year-old has another year left on his Hull contract but is said not to be averse to a move to the Blues. Elsewhere, the Sunderland Echo reports that Sunderland youngster Josh Hawkes, among a number of Black Cats players linked with the Blues yesterday, will be given the opportunity to force his way into the first-team reckoning at the Stadium of Light in pre-season. Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman told the Sunderland club podcast last month: “Josh's performances with goals and assists [in the U23s] have been really, really good. “He's right up there in both charts. A player at his age now, he needs to be able to come into the first-team environment. He's trained an awful lot with the first team. “He's not quite managed to squeeze himself onto the starting XI, which speaks probably more about the quality in the team than to say Josh has fallen short. “Myself and [manager] Lee [Johnson] are watching almost all the games, Josh has performed really really well and he'll be in the first-team squad for pre-season.”

Photos: Matchday Images/Reuters



OwainG1992 added 09:38 - May 28

Rumour rumour rumours.

Roll on the window being open and some actual deals being done. 1

WeWereZombies added 09:50 - May 28

So if we move one Bishop on then we have to get another one in? Our ageing and privileged squad has finally gone full on House of Lords... 0

90z added 10:07 - May 28

Being linked with everyone & anyone lately! 0

BaddowBlue1 added 10:17 - May 28

Nice to have so many links, obviously we have money so every agent is doing their best to try and a slice of the pie. For once we are not hearing "we've got to get someone out before getting someone in" as they have already gone or will be shipped out in the summer. Wonder if we will have a 'big name' signing to get the ball rolling once the window is open. 0

