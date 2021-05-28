Town at Stevenage in Pre-Season

Friday, 28th May 2021 10:07

Town will play Stevenage in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the League Two club’s training ground on Tuesday 20th July (KO 1pm).

Blues staff members Jon Ashton, the club's new fitness coach, and Andy Costin, the recently appointed head of sports science, are both former Stevenage employees.

Yesterday, Dartford confirmed the Blues’ opening game of pre-season at Princes Park on Saturday 10th July (KO 1pm). Tickets are now on sale.

An U23/U18 friendly at Felixstowe & Walton has also been set for Tuesday 3rd August (KO 7.45pm).





Photo: Action Images